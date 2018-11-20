RENO — The Bureau of Land Management will offer 17 parcels totaling approximately 32,923.96 acres in the Ely and Winnemucca districts at its December quarterly oil and gas lease sale.
The BLM will hold the lease sale online via www.energynet.com.
Bidding will begin Dec. 11, at 8 a.m. Each parcel will have its own unique open bidding period, with start and stop times clearly identified on the auction website. The open bidding period for each parcel will run for one hour, from start to finish, and bids will only be accepted during a parcel’s open bidding period. The auction website is open to everyone; however, bidders must register as a bidder on the EnergyNet site before the sale in order to submit bids for any individual parcel.
The lease sale’s NEPA documents, lists and maps of the parcels and the attached stipulations are online at https://go.usa.gov/xQE74.
The state of Nevada receives 50 percent of the proceeds of each lease sale. In fiscal year 2017, Nevada received approximately $2.7 million from royalties, rentals and bonus bid payments for oil and gas. Statewide, more than 26,000 jobs are tied to mineral and energy development on BLM-managed public lands. The previous lease sale was held on Sept. 11.
Online oil and gas lease sales streamline the bidding process and allow the BLM to serve the public better and faster. These lease sales strengthen domestic energy production and contribute to the country’s energy independence.
Persons who use a telecommunications device for the deaf (TDD) may call the Federal Relay Service (FRS) at 1-800-877-8339 to contact these individuals during normal business hours. FRS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to leave a message or question with these individuals. You will receive a reply during normal business hours.
The next oil and gas lease sale is scheduled on March 2019.
