ELKO — The Bureau of Land Management, Tuscarora Field Office is seeking public review and comment until Jan. 20 on an environmental assessment for Newmont Mining Corp.'s Emigrant Mine plan of operations.
The Emigrant Mine is 20 miles southwest of Elko, and work is projected to begin in 2019.
The proposed amendment to the existing plan involves the construction of an acid rock generation solution pipeline and a water treatment plant to treat acid rock drainage from the Rain Mine waste rock disposal facility.
The proposed action would allow Newmont to modify current management of seepage from sources at the Rain Mine — a mine about a mile away that has not been in operation since 2002 — and proceed with reclamation actions under the Rain Mine temporary closure plan, according to the EA. The action would also provide makeup water supply to Newmont's Emigrant heap leach operation.
The pipeline would cross portions of public and private land and be constructed entirely on already disturbed ground.
The current plan of operations is approved for 1,672 acres of disturbance. The plan amendment would increase the total authorized disturbance to 1,793 acres, including 121 acres of private land for the WTP construction.
In addition to the proposed amendment, Newmont has requested the plan boundary be amended and increased from 3,883 acres to 4,203 acres to construct the WTP and associated facilities. Construction of the pipeline and WTP would begin after obtaining permits or authorizations from all regulatory agencies.
The EA, maps and additional information can be found on the BLM website: https://go.usa.gov/xECrk.
Written comments should be submitted by close of business on January 20, 2019 and should be sent to: Emigrant Project Coordinator, Bureau of Land Management, 3900 Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801-4611 or sent via email to tschmidt@blm.gov.
Questions concerning this project should be addressed to Tom Schmidt at the above address or by phone at 775-753-0343 or by email at tschmidt@blm.gov.
