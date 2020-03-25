BLM seeks comment on Mother Lode exploration plan

TONOPAH – The Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office, has prepared an Environmental Assessment for the proposed Mother Lode Exploration Plan of Operations, located seven miles east of Beatty in Nye County.

The comment period will be from March 25 to April 23, 2020.

Corvus Gold Nevada Inc. proposes to continue exploring the 261-acre Mother Lode Project area for gold. These activities would create up to 145 acres of total ground disturbance.

In addition to exploration, CGN has applied for a right of way grant to utilize and maintain the Fluorspar Canyon Road (used to access the project), and to operate and use three existing groundwater wells for water needs associated with the project.

The EA can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website at https://go.usa.gov/xdJUz. Comments can be submitted online at the NEPA Register site; mailed to Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911 (1553 S. Main St.), Tonopah NV 89049; or emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov.

