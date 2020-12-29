 Skip to main content
BLM seeks comment on sage grouse habitat improvement project
BLM seeks comment on sage grouse habitat improvement project

BATTLE MOUNTAIN -- The Bureau of Land Management, Mount Lewis Field Office is seeking comments on a draft environmental assessment for the Klondex Gold and Silver Mining Company Klondex Fire Creek Mine Greater Sage-Grouse Habitat Improvement Project. The 30-day comment period ends Jan. 28, 2021.

The project area is located on the northeast flank of the Shoshone Mountains, approximately 37 miles east of Battle Mountain and four miles northwest of Crescent Valley and spans approximately 134 acres of which 71 are public lands.

“This project is the result of coordination between the grazing permittee, Klondex, and the Mount Lewis Field Office,” Mount Lewis Field Manager John Sherve said. “Since the area for this project is located within the mine’s operating area, Klondex will fund, oversee, and manage it.”

The proposed actions include building exclosure fencing, overseeding disturbed areas, and noxious weed treatments. The mitigation activities will be conducted in stages to mirror the creation of disturbance related to mining and exploration while also being completed within the appropriate seasons. The plan also proposes using an adaptive management approach which allows for the adjustment of activities based on monitoring results.

For additional information on the EA titled DOI-BLM-NV-B010-2021-0003-EA or to submit a comment, go to the BLM NEPA Register website at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2011283/510.

