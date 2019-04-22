ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management, Wells Field Office is seeking public comment on the Environmental Assessment for National Oilwell Varco to take corrective actions on observed low pH water in seeps and springs below the west waste rock facility (WRF) at the Big Ledge Mine. The comment period closes May 21.
Currently, the Big Ledge Mine area encompasses approximately 122 acres of ground disturbance on split estate land. The proposed action includes expanding the plan boundary by 15.4 acres and increasing the disturbance by 15.8 acres on split estate land for the catchment basin and the regrading of the west WRF. The proposed action will add 15.8 acres, increasing total disturbance to approximately 138 acres.
The Big Ledge Mine, which has been in operation since 2007, is located in the northern Snake Mountain Range approximately 60 miles north of Wells. The entire project consists of the Big Ledge Mine, the Dry Creek Mill Site and the Stormy Creek Mill Site; however, mining activities have ceased at the site and the operator is working towards closure.
More information can be found on the project website: https://go.usa.gov/xmjn4
Comments and input should be submitted to the BLM by May 21. Written comments on the Big Ledge Mine Plan of Operations amendment should be mailed to the BLM Wells Office, Attn: Aili Gordon, 3900 East Idaho Street, Elko, NV 89801, emailed to WellsFO_NEPA@blm.gov; or faxed to 775-753-0347.
This project is site specific, rather than programmatic in scope, with no anticipated significant environmental impacts and will be analyzed in an environmental assessment as required by the National Environmental Policy Act and BLM policy.
