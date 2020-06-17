BLM seeks comments on Crown Exploration Project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TONOPAH -- The Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office, has prepared an Environmental Assessment to analyze the proposed Crown Exploration Project, located about four miles southeast of the town of Beatty.

The public comment period will be June 16 to July 16, 2020.

Coeur Sterling Inc. proposes to conduct phased exploration activities and surface disturbing activities for data collection to assess mineral development potential within a 3,121-acre project area, that would create up to approximately 290 acres of new surface disturbance for a total project-related disturbance of approximately 300 acres.

The assessment can be viewed online at https://go.usa.gov/xwEJj. Comments can be submitted on the website or by emailed, or mailed to: Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911, Tonopah NV 89049.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0