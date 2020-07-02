BLM seeks comments on Hasbrouck Mine Project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TONOPAH– The Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office, has prepared an Environmental Assessment to analyze the proposed Hasbrouck Mine Project Plan of Operations, Hasbrouck 55 kilovolt Reroute and 120 kV Transmission Line Project Plan of Development. The Project includes two components: the Hasbrouck Mine Project and the Hasbrouck 55 kilovolt Reroute and 120 kV Transmission Line Project (Right-of-Way Project).

The Project is located in Esmeralda County, about 5.5 miles south of Tonopah. The Project is located on public lands administered by the BLM, Tonopah Field Office, and private lands controlled by WK-Allied Hasbrouck LLC (WK-AH), in Township 1 North (T1N), Range 42 East (R42E), and T2N, R42E, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian.

“It’s important that we get public feedback on this project as we move forward,” Perry Wickham, Bureau of Land Management Tonopah Field Office manager, said in a statement Thursday. “Public comments play a crucial part in making sure we are considering all the possible effects of any project.”

The Environmental Assessment, titled DOI-BLM-NV-B000-2017-0012, can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website at https://go.usa.gov/xwSH2.