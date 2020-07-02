BLM seeks comments on Hasbrouck Mine Project

TONOPAH– The Bureau of Land Management, Tonopah Field Office, has prepared an Environmental Assessment to analyze the proposed Hasbrouck Mine Project Plan of Operations, Hasbrouck 55 kilovolt Reroute and 120 kV Transmission Line Project Plan of Development. The Project includes two components: the Hasbrouck Mine Project and the Hasbrouck 55 kilovolt Reroute and 120 kV Transmission Line Project (Right-of-Way Project).
The Project is located in Esmeralda County, about 5.5 miles south of Tonopah. The Project is located on public lands administered by the BLM, Tonopah Field Office, and private lands controlled by WK-Allied Hasbrouck LLC (WK-AH), in Township 1 North (T1N), Range 42 East (R42E), and T2N, R42E, Mount Diablo Base and Meridian.
“It’s important that we get public feedback on this project as we move forward,” Perry Wickham, Bureau of Land Management Tonopah Field Office manager, said in a statement Thursday. “Public comments play a crucial part in making sure we are considering all the possible effects of any project.”
The Environmental Assessment, titled DOI-BLM-NV-B000-2017-0012, can be viewed on the BLM NEPA Register website at https://go.usa.gov/xwSH2.
Written comments will be accepted until July 31, and can be mailed to BLM Tonopah Field Office, P.O. Box 911, Tonopah NV, 89049. Comments can also be emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_TFO_NonRenewable@blm.gov with the subject line “Hasbrouck Mine Project comments.”
For more information, contact Jess Harvey, public affairs specialist, Battle Mountain District Office, at (775) 635-4054 or jharvey@blm.gov.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!