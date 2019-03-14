TONOPAH -- The Bureau of Land Management is seeking input on a Draft Environmental Impact Statement for a proposal by Gemfield Resources Ltd. to construct and operate a conventional open pit mining operation through its Gemfield Project.
The public comment period ends April 22.
There will be one public comment meeting on the project in Goldfield on March 28 from 6-8 p.m. at the Goldfield Elementary School, 233 Ramsey St. This meeting will provide the public and interested agencies an opportunity to learn about the mine expansion project and to help identify issues and provide public comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement.
The proposed project is about 30 miles south of Tonopah and a half mile north of the town of Goldfield.
There are approximately 1,935.9 acres of land within the plan boundary, including 1,214.2 acres of Bureau of Land Management administered land managed by the Tonopah Field Office of the Battle Mountain District and 721.7 acres of private land. The project would result in approximately 1,337.3 acres of surface disturbance, of which 969.4 acres would be on BLM-administered land and 367.9 acres would be on private land.
If the project is approved, GRL estimates the mine life would be about 12 years.
Proposed right-of-way amendments to existing BLM authorizations include the Nevada Department of Transportation; AT&T; Esmeralda County; Sierra Pacific Power Company doing business as NV Energy; and Nevada Hospital Association/SWITCH.
In addition to the proposed project, two alternatives (a reduced mine plan alternative and partial pit backfill alternative) and the no action alternative have been analyzed.
A public scoping meeting was held in 2014 in Goldfield. Seven comment submittals were received during the public scoping process and responses to the comments have been incorporated into the DEIS.
The DEIS and other relevant documents are available at https://go.usa.gov/xE8q6. Comments can be emailed to BLM_NV_BMDO_MLFO_GEMFIELDEIS@blm.gov or mailed to Kevin Hurrell, Attn: Gemfield DEIS – Project Manager, 50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain, Nevada 89820.
If you have questions or concerns regarding the EIS, contact Kevin Hurrell at 775-635-4000.
