BLM seeks input on proposed Relief Canyon Mine expansion

The Relief Canyon Mine began operating in the 1860s as a fluoride mine. After gold was discovered at the site in 1979, an open-pit mining operated from 1984 to 1993. Since active mining ceased, the mine had been in temporary closure and was owned by various owners who continued exploration and tried to restart operations until the land ownership was consolidated by GAC in 2010. Mining operations were officially restarted in 2019, and has since become one of the largest employers in Pershing County.

GAC’s existing Plan of Operations was authorized by the BLM after completion of an Environmental Assessment in July 2016. The original plan authorized 667 acres of disturbance, 3-years of active mining, 2 additional years of leaching material on the heap leach pads, and closure activities. If approved, the expansion plan would enable the workforce of 220 employees to continue working at the mine site for an additional three years beyond the current life of the mine.

The workforce is sourced from the labor pool within the communities of Lovelock, Imlay, Winnemucca, Fernley, and Fallon, Nevada. The publication of the Notice of Intent in the Federal Register opens a 30-day scoping period. The BLM will hold two virtual public meetings on September 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. September 3, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Public input and comments will be accepted on the proposed project.