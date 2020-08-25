BLM seeks input on proposed Relief Canyon Mine expansion

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management Humboldt River Field Office is seeking information and public comment regarding the proposed expansion of the Relief Canyon Mine in Pershing County, Nevada.
“This expansion project addresses development of our energy and natural resources and if approved would provide continued opportunity to recover gold reserves in Nevada,” BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby said in a statement Tuesday.
The proposed expansion of the mine by the operator, Gold Acquisition Corporation would extend the life of the mine by an additional three years.
“Our goal is to work with local communities, stakeholders and the public to identify issues to be analyzed in the Environmental Impact Statement to ensure a thorough review of the proposal before making a final decision,” he said.
The comments from both members of the public and project stakeholders will be used to help guide the BLM’s evaluation of the proposed project.
Under the proposed Relief Canyon Mine – Phase II Expansion Project, there would be an additional 576 acres of disturbance on public and private lands within the approximately 2,974-acre plan boundary for the existing gold mine, which is located 16 miles east-northeast of Lovelock. The BLM has begun the scoping process for the development of an Environmental Impact Statement analyzing the potential impacts of the proposed expansion.
The Relief Canyon Mine began operating in the 1860s as a fluoride mine. After gold was discovered at the site in 1979, an open-pit mining operated from 1984 to 1993. Since active mining ceased, the mine had been in temporary closure and was owned by various owners who continued exploration and tried to restart operations until the land ownership was consolidated by GAC in 2010. Mining operations were officially restarted in 2019, and has since become one of the largest employers in Pershing County.
GAC’s existing Plan of Operations was authorized by the BLM after completion of an Environmental Assessment in July 2016. The original plan authorized 667 acres of disturbance, 3-years of active mining, 2 additional years of leaching material on the heap leach pads, and closure activities. If approved, the expansion plan would enable the workforce of 220 employees to continue working at the mine site for an additional three years beyond the current life of the mine.
The workforce is sourced from the labor pool within the communities of Lovelock, Imlay, Winnemucca, Fernley, and Fallon, Nevada. The publication of the Notice of Intent in the Federal Register opens a 30-day scoping period. The BLM will hold two virtual public meetings on September 2, from 6:30-8 p.m. September 3, from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Public input and comments will be accepted on the proposed project.
To register for the virtual meetings, visit, www.blm.gov.
Comments on the Draft EIS may be submitted by email at wfoweb@blm.gov with “Relief Canyon EIS" in the subject line or mail to: Ms. Jean Black, Project Lead, c/o BLM, 5100 East Winnemucca Blvd, Winnemucca, NV 89445. Comments will be accepted by letter or email until September 17, 2020.
