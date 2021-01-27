BLM seeks input on proposed Relief Canyon Mine expansion

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management's Humboldt River Field Office has released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement analyzing the proposed Gold Acquisition Corp., Relief Canyon Mine Expansion Project located approximately 16 miles east of Lovelock in Pershing County.

Comments on the DEIS are being requested from the public and must be received by March 5.

The proposal would extend the mine life by five years including three years of active mining and two additional years of leaching following cessation of mining. The expansion proposes to deepen the existing pit, expand and add waste rock storage facilities, heap leach pads, process ponds, groundwater dewatering facilities, and groundwater re-infiltration facilities. Upon cessation of mining, an approximately 57-acre pit lake will develop.

During this time, the BLM will also be taking public comments on the proposed modified Plan of Operations for the Relief Canyon Mine, as provided for in the Surface Management regulations, 43 CFR 3809. Information on the project and links to submit comments can be found on the project’s ePlanning site.