ELKO – The Bureau of Land Management’s Tuscarora Field Office is seeking public comment on Copper One’s proposed expansion to their Vanadium Exploration Project south of Carlin.
The proposal would expand current exploration in the area beyond “notice-level” activity. The project would be conducted in phases with drill site locations dependent on geologic and mineralogical results.
Phase 1 would include approximately 18 acres of disturbance consisting of exploration drill road construction, drill sites, sumps and two groundwater monitoring well sites. Subsequent phases could potentially disturb up to 100 acres and would include more drilling, road construction, trenching, additional well sites and installation of a meteorological station.
The project is in Elko County, approximately seven miles south of Carlin.
The entire 1,300-acre project area will be reviewed and analyzed in an Environmental Assessment as required by the National Environmental Policy Act and BLM policy.
The Plan of Operations, Maps and additional information can be found on the BLM website at https://go.usa.gov/xV7CM.
Comments and input should be submitted by close of business on Oct. 30. Written comments should be mailed to the BLM Tuscarora Field Office, Attn: Sarah Schmidt, 3900 E. Idaho St., Elko, NV 89801-4611 or emailed to sschmidt@blm.gov.
