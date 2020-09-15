BLM seeks public comment on Geofortis Minerals Mining Operation

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CARSON CITY--The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on an environmental assessment analyzing two proposed pozzolan mines just north of Hallelujah Junction.

The Sierra Front Field Office has prepared an environmental assessment to analyze the impacts of Geofortis Minerals LLC Pozzolan Mining Operation for the Ironcloud and Cal Mineral Projects proposed Plans of Operation. Public comment will be accepted through October 10, 2020.

“The BLM encourages the public to review the provided documents and submit comments for these two plans of operation,” Acting Sierra Front Field Manager Kim Dow said in a statement.

Geofortis Minerals, LLC, submitted two plans of operation for the Ironcloud and Cal Minerals Projects on the east and west side of US Highway 395, approximately 5.5 miles north of the intersection of US Highway 395 and California State Route 70 in Lassen County, California.

The Cal Minerals Project area is located primarily on split-estate lands, meaning that the surface lands are in private ownership while the subsurface minerals are in public ownership. The project area includes approximately 95 acres of split-estate land and approximately five acres of BLM-managed land. The Ironcloud Project Area includes approximately 4.9 acres of BLM managed surface and mineral estate land.