BLM seeks public comment on proposed land transfer to facilitate Anaconda Mine cleanup

CARSON CITY--The Bureau of Land Management, Carson City District, will prepare an environmental assessment and land use plan amendment to the current 2001 Carson City Resource Management Plan to analyze the potential impacts of approving the direct sale of 2,062 acres of public lands to Atlantic Richfield Corp. in Lyon County, Nevada.
Public comments will be accepted through January 11, 2021. The EA will evaluate a request from ARC for a direct sale of public lands associated with the Anaconda Mine site near the town of Yerington in Lyon County, Nevada, as provided for in Sections 203 and 209 of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976. ARC’s purpose for this request is to consolidate land ownership to facilitate better management of the Anaconda Mine site remediation. Authorization of this proposal requires an amendment to the CRMP to ensure all lands within the designated 2,062 acres are suitable for disposal to the private sector. By this notice, the BLM is complying with requirements to notify the public of potential amendments to the 2001 CRMP.
A Scoping meeting has been scheduled for January 5, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Meeting ID: 967 3291 8738
Passcode: 251334
One tap mobile
+12532158782,,96732918738# US (Tacoma)
For current information about this project go to https://go.usa.gov/xdVfj. Please address written comments for the “Anaconda Mine Land Disposal” ATTN: Gerrit Buma, Sierra Front Field Office. Written comments may be submitted via mail to 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701, email at gbuma@blm.gov, or via fax to (775)-885-6147. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or other personally identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment including your personally identifying information may be publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold personally identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.
For more information call Gerrit Buma at 775-885-6004.
