BLM seeks public comment on proposed land transfer to facilitate Anaconda Mine cleanup

For current information about this project go to https://go.usa.gov/xdVfj. Please address written comments for the “Anaconda Mine Land Disposal” ATTN: Gerrit Buma, Sierra Front Field Office. Written comments may be submitted via mail to 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701, email at gbuma@blm.gov, or via fax to (775)-885-6147. Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address or other personally identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment including your personally identifying information may be publicly available at any time. While you may ask us in your comment to withhold personally identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so. After the public review period has ended, comments will be analyzed and considered part of the decision-making process.