BLM seeks public input on proposed Thacker Pass Project

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management released a Draft Environmental Impact Statement that analyzes the potential impacts of the proposed Thacker Pass Lithium Project in Humboldt County.
If approved, the project would develop lithium reserves within the Thacker Pass deposit, the largest and highest-grade known sedimentary deposit of this critical mineral in the United States, and the second largest in the world.
“Under the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are developing reliable domestic sources of lithium and other critical minerals, keeping the United States’ manufacturing capacity competitive and maintaining our nation’s technology and national security edge,” Casey Hammond, principal deputy assistant secretary of the interior of land and minerals management, said in a statement Wednesday.
“We welcome information from the public and stakeholders on this project,” Hammond added.
The Thacker Pass Project area is located on public land adjacent to Nevada Highway 293, approximately 17 miles northwest of Orovada and approximately 53 miles northwest of Winnemucca. LNC has submitted proposed plans of operations for a mine and processing facility to produce lithium compounds for various uses, as well as for the continuation of exploration and development operations with the intent of extending the overall project life
The proposed pre-production period is two years, and mine life of the project is 41 years, which does not include the time required for mine and facility closure and reclamation.
If approved, LNC would employ approximately 1000 contractors during construction. Once construction is complete LNC would employ approximately 300 employees. At full capacity, the mine would produce 60,000 TPA of battery-grade lithium annually.
The current exploration plan boundary encompasses approximately 3,550 acres. The project would involve expanding the plan boundary to approximately 18,000 acres, with an ultimate disturbance footprint of approximately 5,700 acres.
Lithium is listed as one of the 35 minerals deemed critical to U.S. National Security as well as the economy. Critical minerals are identified as essential to the economic and national security of the U.S., the supply chain of which is vulnerable to disruption, and that serves essential functions in the manufacturing of products.
While lithium has several uses, its use in the production of of high energy-density rechargeable lithium-ion batteries is one of the most significant. Lithium supply security has become a top priority for technology companies in the United States and Asia. The United States is not a major producer at present but has significant lithium resources.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!