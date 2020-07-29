BLM seeks public input on proposed Thacker Pass Project

The proposed pre-production period is two years, and mine life of the project is 41 years, which does not include the time required for mine and facility closure and reclamation.

If approved, LNC would employ approximately 1000 contractors during construction. Once construction is complete LNC would employ approximately 300 employees. At full capacity, the mine would produce 60,000 TPA of battery-grade lithium annually.

The current exploration plan boundary encompasses approximately 3,550 acres. The project would involve expanding the plan boundary to approximately 18,000 acres, with an ultimate disturbance footprint of approximately 5,700 acres.

Lithium is listed as one of the 35 minerals deemed critical to U.S. National Security as well as the economy. Critical minerals are identified as essential to the economic and national security of the U.S., the supply chain of which is vulnerable to disruption, and that serves essential functions in the manufacturing of products.

While lithium has several uses, its use in the production of of high energy-density rechargeable lithium-ion batteries is one of the most significant. Lithium supply security has become a top priority for technology companies in the United States and Asia. The United States is not a major producer at present but has significant lithium resources.

