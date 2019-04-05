ELKO —- The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a free workshop to provide guidance and tips on public mining claims from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Elko Convention Center.
The workshop will cover topics including locating, mapping and filing claims; land status; transfers of interest; mapping a claim; waivers and annual maintenance fees; bonding; and surface disturbance.
Space is limited for the workshop and those interested should RSVP by April 19.
To RSVP or for more information contact Barry Bonnett, 775-861-6627, jbonnett@blm.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.