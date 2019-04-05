{{featured_button_text}}
ELKO —- The Bureau of Land Management will be holding a free workshop to provide guidance and tips on public mining claims from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 7 at the Elko Convention Center.

The workshop will cover topics including locating, mapping and filing claims; land status; transfers of interest; mapping a claim; waivers and annual maintenance fees; bonding; and surface disturbance.

Space is limited for the workshop and those interested should RSVP by April 19.

To RSVP or for more information contact Barry Bonnett, 775-861-6627, jbonnett@blm.gov.

