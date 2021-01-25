Blockade sought at lithium site

He says BLM rangers visited last week and reminded them there is a 14-day camping limit on BLM land. Anyone not gone by Jan. 29 could be fined an immediate $200, followed by possible arrest with up to a $1,000 fine and year in jail.

“We really need other bodies out here with us,” he says, pointing to sagebrush and calling them “a truly a wonderful and magnificent being.”

“Our hope is that we can catalyze enough people to come out here and spend a long time and camp with us, people who are willing to stay for as long as needed to stop the mine,” he says.

Max Wilbert writes on the website that Thacker Pass is in the Lone Willow sage grouse management population unit where 5-8% of the bird’s population is located.

The project has already been moved to a region with less wildlife. According to Lithium Americas, there hasn’t been a sage grouse spotted on the site in 10 years.

In an effort to be as environmentally friendly as possible, the company is looking at using electric trucks for the roughly 60-mile trips between Winnemucca and the mine.

The protesters want Lithium Americas to cancel the project and apologize for calling it “green.”

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1