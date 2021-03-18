Bonanza King Mine for sale for $40M

RENO — The last patented lode gold mine left in Northern Nevada is for sale through Sierra Sotheby’s International Realty for nearly $40 million.

Located in the Spring Valley mining District of Nevada’s Pershing County, the more than 20-acre parcel “is rich in mining history and may be equally rich in gold and silver,” according to a statement released March 10.

Known as the Bonanza King Mine, it was discovered in 1868 and was the only lode mine in the Humboldt Range. The property borders the Barrick Gold Corp., recognized as one of the largest gold producers in the world and is operated by Waterton Global Resources. The Bonanza King Mine is “patented” private property with extra lateral mineral rights.

As a patented mine, it is situated on private land with physical proof of gold and silver present on the property. Patented mining claims carry specific guaranteed entitlements including expansion beyond its boundary lines, designated as “Apex” extra lateral rights. Additionally, the claim is not subject to annual conditional lease fees, unlike Bureau of Land Management claims that are on leased U.S. government acreage.

Beyond the patented rights, the Bonanza King Mine also carries a rich history.