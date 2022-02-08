Boss Tanks provides more than water

“Watering the West” is the trademark for Elko-based Boss Tanks, which does indeed do business in Western states, with customers ranging from ranches, federal and state agencies, and mining operations to geothermal drilling outfits.

“We are pretty adaptable to what people need,” said Bob Cleveland, co-owner of Boss Tanks with Matt Anderson.

Boss Tanks provides potable water, delivering water boxes to a site and returning with potable water, and then refilling the boxes on a regular basis. The company also sells made-to-order tanks, such as large, polyethylene, heated tanks that a mine might use for cyanide solution or an acid solution.

“It depends on what a mine needs,” Cleveland said.

He pointed out that the big mining operations deal mainly with contract suppliers on a large scale, but sometimes they need Boss Tanks, whether it be a small operation or a large mine. Contractors at the mines also call on Boss Tanks.

“We have a long history of working with the mines and the same with government agencies. We can be a bit of a Band-Aid to get them through a rough spot,” he said. “We want to keep our customers coming back, and one of the things that makes a difference is that we know our products. We know how to use them and how to install them.”

Mining companies that own ranches, such as Nevada Gold Mines and Kinross Gold Corp., also may need water tanks, troughs, wildlife guzzlers, culverts or fencing from Boss Tanks.

The company’s patented wildlife guzzler is well-known, and the Boss Tanks website explains that guzzlers are “custom watering systems utilized throughout the West by government agencies, ranchers, farmers and environmental groups” that are high-density cross-linked polyethylene water catchment tanks that are strong and “provide superior longevity in field situations.”

“We do quite a lot with the mine ranches - water tanks, typically for stock water, and also we do pipeline and develop springs to run to storage tanks or troughs,” Cleveland said. “Besides tanks, we sell fencing, gates and livestock equipment, culverts and cattle guards.”

Boss Tanks has tanks from as small as 25 gallons all the way up to 35,000 gallons, and the company has vehicles to deliver any size tank.

Cleveland said should a customer need potable water, Boss Tanks has a 5,600-gallon tank that is transported with a semi-truck and tanker trailer. The tank, or water box, is brought to a site empty, and then Boss Tanks gets water out of a municipal system with a tanker “and we run out to the mine and fill the water box.”

The customer would rent the water box, and Boss Tanks can monitor the water level and keep the water box full, if that is what the customer wants.

“We are licensed with the state for potable water,” Cleveland said. “The mines know we have potable water.”

Government agencies that Boss Tanks helps include the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Nevada Department of Wildlife, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, and the U.S. Forest Service.

Boss Tanks is a regional company. It sells wildlife guzzlers to customers in Nevada, Washington State, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming, and California.

“We own the mold and patents, but they are made in California,” Cleveland said.

Boss Tanks does not, however, install fencing, because the company is not licensed as a contractor and would rather leave the installation up to those in that business, Cleveland said. Boss Tanks supplies the fencing.

The company also supplies pumps, motors and controls for pumping water and sells to local well contractors. The option of solar power for the pumps is also available.

“We sell solar systems for residential and livestock wells. Our partner, Sun Solutions (Justin French), does the designs and installs,” Cleveland said.

Boss Tanks opened for business in 1996, with Joe Cumming and Anderson as the original owners, until Anderson bought out Cumming in 2008. Cleveland said he has been at Boss Tanks for five years, after working in the mining industry. His wife Tonya is the office manager.

“It’s grown. I have been here five years, and it has grown consistently the last five years, but there was a rough patch around 2008,” Cleveland said.

The company has six full-time employees and one part-time employee.

“Everybody is pretty darn busy,” Cleveland said.

Boss Tanks has a large shop, an office building and roughly 10 acres of yard space, where cattle guards, culverts and tanks are stored on racks.

“We’ve been on East Idaho the whole time, just out further east,” Cleveland said.

The volume of sales in different products varies, he said. In a very dry year, Boss Tanks sells a lot of water troughs. In a wet year, it sells more culverts and headgates.

“Our goal is like everyone else’s – to continue to grow and support whoever we can support, but we don’t draw targets on the board. We try to do the best we can on every individual sale,” Cleveland said.

