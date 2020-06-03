Boyce - COVID–19: A catalyst for behavior change whether you agree or not

In my experience, people fall into two camps when it comes to the novel coronavirus, COVID–19. They either liken it to the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918, or they think it is “much ado about nothing” fueled by politicians’ inherent need for control (especially in an election year). Regardless of how you feel, your mine site will be doing things differently. So, it would be best to embrace the changes required and look for ways to use these changes as a catalyst for other lasting change you have wanted to make to your health and safety program.
Miners have a long history of learning to play by the rules. Significant improvements in mine safety over the past decades are evidence of this. And, anyone who has been through an MSHA inspection knows, there are a lot of rules, some good and some not as good. So, how do you know the difference? It is simple. We ask three things: Is the rule easy to follow? Is it doable in the context of the work to be performed? Does it produce the intended effect without unwanted side effects? A bonus question is: does it produce unexpected additional benefits?
Let’s examine the three primary actions we’ve been asked to take to prevent COVID–19 from the perspective of these key questions. I am referring to: staying home if you are sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and social distancing.
Staying home
if you’re sickThe direction to stay home if you’re sick seems to be a simple rule to follow. However, when you add to it confusion over how to recognize symptoms, an ever-changing list of symptoms, and potential loss of pay for staying home, promoting compliance becomes more challenging.
So, the effective mine site will make it simpler. For example, you might state “if you don’t feel 100% healthy, stay home from work AND see your medical professional.” In addition, you could pay the employee for the day to avoid loss of income. With these changes, the job of the employee becomes to understand their sickness, perhaps even get tested for COVID–19 with anticipation of a negative test allowing return to work prior to the 14-day quarantine that is otherwise recommended as the conservative message. Staying home if sick will prevent spread of the virus. So, it passes the criterion of adding value.
The lesson is making it easy for the employee to do the right thing by removing the obvious challenges of compliance.
Practice good
hand hygiene The direction to wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water again seems easy to follow. However, when you consider the challenges posed by individual differences in how “frequently” may be defined and a lack of availability of conveniently located washing facilities, the requirement becomes more difficult to follow.
To prevent this difficulty, let’s define frequently for our employees such as “wash your hands … before you start your shift, before and after each break, and before you leave for the day.” Also, let’s make wash stations or hand sanitizer readily available so this objective of frequent hand washing can be easily accomplished. How many of you have invested into an adequate supply of hand sanitizer that your miners operating mobile equipment can carry with them? Again, the rule adds value because it will prevent COVID–19 from spreading.
The lesson is to provide proper resources and define terms that may be open to interpretation.
Social distancing The direction to keep six feet of separation again seems easy to follow. However, competing with this rule is an inherent nature of human beings to connect with others. The handshake or fist bump must now be the awkward wave. It will seem uncomfortable to “back away” or to encourage someone else to do so. For some it may even seem offensive. Add to the mix facilities, including workstations, break rooms, and lobby areas that are not set up for social distance, it becomes a rule that is difficult to follow. Face coverings create additional challenges.
To overcome this, give explicit license for people to do these awkward things and train them in strategies for these uncomfortable conversations. In our office we laugh about the “awkward pause” when approaching a hallway intersection. Others do the “social distance dance.” Rearrange your workspace and give very clear direction about where people can sit, stand, work, and socialize. Finally, be prepared to remind, coach, and be coached yourself. With social distancing behavior, positive and corrective feedback will be essential (please see my prior MQ article on how to give feedback effectively). Again, social distance adds value by preventing the spread of COVID–19.
The lesson is to take the requirement seriously but make light of the initial awkwardness. Arrange your workspace to allow for social distancing. And, use caring feedback to correct old habits and reinforce desired behavior change.
Bottom Line A focus on behavior will help you to be successful in stamping in the new habits required as a result of COVID–19. As always, your goal should be to make it easy to do the right things and difficult to do the wrong things. Clear direction, proper resources, and frequent feedback will help you to be successful in preventing the spread of COVID–19 and may even help you to improve your safety program more generally.
Dr. Thomas E. “Ted” Boyce is founder and president of the Center for Behavioral Safety LLC, a Nevada-based consulting firm founded in 2002. Dr. Boyce and his assistant Adria are in the business of helping companies build cultures that fully engage employees in producing operational excellence. You can read vintage MQ articles featuring Dr. Boyce at www.cbsafety.com or surf other free training videos at www.thomaseboyce.com. We thank Mining Quarterly and Tim for keeping a high-quality publication.
