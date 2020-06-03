Boyce - COVID–19: A catalyst for behavior change whether you agree or not

To prevent this difficulty, let’s define frequently for our employees such as “wash your hands … before you start your shift, before and after each break, and before you leave for the day.” Also, let’s make wash stations or hand sanitizer readily available so this objective of frequent hand washing can be easily accomplished. How many of you have invested into an adequate supply of hand sanitizer that your miners operating mobile equipment can carry with them? Again, the rule adds value because it will prevent COVID–19 from spreading.

The lesson is to provide proper resources and define terms that may be open to interpretation.

Social distancing The direction to keep six feet of separation again seems easy to follow. However, competing with this rule is an inherent nature of human beings to connect with others. The handshake or fist bump must now be the awkward wave. It will seem uncomfortable to “back away” or to encourage someone else to do so. For some it may even seem offensive. Add to the mix facilities, including workstations, break rooms, and lobby areas that are not set up for social distance, it becomes a rule that is difficult to follow. Face coverings create additional challenges.