“I have not ever been a safety guy, but I’ve played one at your mine site.” If this is true, how have I carved-out a 25-year career helping mine sites just like yours to improve safety? The answer is simple really: I’ve been able to lead you to better leverage your expertise in mining safety by teaching you practical and applicable principles from behavioral science. These “universal truths” of human behavior are relevant not just in safety, but in any situation where human behavior can impact an outcome in either a positive or negative way.
About 15 years ago, when I was still a professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, the group of graduate students I was leading put on a “safety conference” under my direction. We invited many of you from the Nevada mining community, including some who had already worked with us to successfully implement Behavior-Based Safety which was, at that time, still relatively new to mining. The conference was billed as an opportunity to network, to share best practices, and learn about Behavioral Safety. As importantly, for us, it was an opportunity to introduce prospective clients to the positive impact that behavioral science could have on safety at their facilities.
One group in attendance had already received a bid from me for a full implementation of BBS. They sent a group of people to attend the conference as a means of further “vetting” me and the process. At the conclusion of the day-and-a-half-long event, the safety manager of this organization approached me and said: “We like what we heard and agree with the approach. However, what we need is someone with more mining experience.” I replied, “You have all the mining experience you need in those miners already employed by you. What you need is someone with experience in human behavior.” A day later, I got a call from this manager telling me they were ready to move forward with the work we had proposed.
We worked together for five years. Their injury rate was cut in half during year one and in half again during year two. We reached true zero in year three of the process and maintained it for the next two years by focusing on teaching new supervisors in the organization the same principles of behavior. Eventually there was a buyout and a significant change in management that started to whittle away at the process. Eventually the process replaced by something new, but my guess is that the legacy remains a part of the culture to this day.
Why is this story important? Because it illustrates the point that I am not a safety guy. I am simply a guy with a different set of experiences that helped a safety guy and his team to get more of what they already knew. They already knew that good housekeeping prevented injuries. They already knew that using certain personal protective equipment and following certain procedures would prevent injuries. I simply helped them to make it more likely that people would do these behaviors even when no one was looking. This effect was achieved with behavioral science.
Another client with whom we had a similar success in safety saw the value in the behavioral approach to increase the occurrence of environmental behaviors. We targeted reducing energy consumption. In this non-mining environment, employees drove a lot on a very expansive property which burned a lot of fuel. Moreover, a majority of people with offices spent a good deal of their time out in the field. So, the simple behavioral focus of reducing energy waste was to turn-off lights in offices and to car pool to various locations on the property whenever possible. They also targeted re-purposing paper and other recyclables that could be used more than once. The result of these simple behavior changes was a $300,000 savings during the first 12 months of the process. Again, they knew what they needed to do; I simply helped them to do it with a process built on a foundation of behavioral science.
Yet another client who had experienced success with BBS used the same principles to target health and wellness. Done in conjunction with medical professionals, we targeted weight loss, reducing cholesterol and reducing blood pressure. Each could be impacted by encouraging employees to exercise and eat more balanced diets. Again, everyone on this program knew what they needed to do, we just helped them to do it.
Finally, today I am applying the “universal truths” of behavior to improve quality. While behavioral targets for quality in the industry in which I’m doing this work are less defined, I am still relying on internal expertise to help define the baseline behaviors that are the focus of our effort. Now defined, we are moving the needle by getting more of these behaviors while measuring the intended impact — improved quality (reduction in rework, less product out-of-specification, more agreement on conditions of satisfaction between the company and end-users) to ensure we are focusing on the right things. Again, I am not an expert in quality, but I am helping this organization to get more of the behaviors we currently believe to impact quality in this industry. While we’re still in a test phase, the insurer of this group has already rewarded the organization for this effort with a mid-six figure reduction in their annual premium.
If there is a common theme in all of these cases, it is culture change through the proper use of processes derived from behavioral science. So, you see, I am not a safety guy. I don’t have a CSP or CMSP or CIH or any other safety designation. I am a behavioral scientist. And, everything I know about safety, I’ve learned from you. Together we can make a difference.
“You have all the mining experience you need in those miners already employed by you. What you need is someone with experience in human behavior.” — Thomas E. Boyce
