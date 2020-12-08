Bright gold prices spur exploration

“It’s still challenging to get people to work for us,” Do said.

Major also is still having problems due to COVID-19, according to Slemko, who said Nevada “hasn’t been too bad” but in other places, especially Alaska, employers are asking employees to work longer turnarounds and isolate.

Visher said at the Nevada Mineral Exploration Coalition’s virtual summit in October that after the industry’s recovery from the pandemic, there will eventually be renewed demand for exploration success.

Rick Rule, president and CEO of Sprott US Holdings Inc., also spoke at the exploration summit, and he said Sprott invests in Nevada, where there “probably is no deeper pool of mining-skilled people” and there is good infrastructure. “It is still one of the few places that value mining.”

He said the Carlin Trend model led to an exploration boom in Nevada that is now 40 years old, and his “current fondness for Nevada is my history with Nevada.” He said he first started looking at Nevada in 1977, and he was not “particularly successful” at first but that changed in the 1980s, when he was an initial shareholder with Franco-Nevada.