Bright Star situated between two gold deposits

There are many unheralded smaller gold exploration properties in Nevada. Occasionally one of these properties is well situated next to a future gold producer in a compelling way, according to William A. Fuchs, president of Saphira Inc.
Fuchs said this is the case with the Bright Star property, located adjacent to the Dark Star and Pinion deposits of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (GSV). Pinion and Dark Star are in the southern Carlin Trend, and GSV recently published NI43-101 compliant reserves (proven+probable) of 1.246 million ounces of gold.
Bright Star, owned by private company Saphira, lies 1,700 feet south of Dark Star and 800 feet southeast of Pinion, and along trend of both deposits.
“As a Ph.D. geologist I have been involved with Bright Star since 1999, when I first mapped and evaluated the property, before GSV arrived on the scene,” Fuchs said in April. “I always liked the prospect, so in 2013 I and my partner Vickie Fuchs purchased it.”
Fuchs said nothing was happening in what is now called the South Railroad District at that time, but one year later GSV moved in next door and their exploration efforts soon mushroomed into major discoveries at both Pinion and Dark Star.
“Interestingly, Bright Star hasn’t a single drill hole on it, but it is literally surrounded by over a thousand drill holes,” Fuchs said, adding that Dark Star and Bright Star are similar in terms of size.
“I think GSV thinks of us as the fly in the ointment, but we are much more than that,” he said.
Last December, Saphira presented evidence in a poster session at the American Exploration & Mining Association that Bright Star is a hydrothermal connector between the Dark Star and Pinion deposits. Mapped geology, geochemistry, and geophysics at Bright Star link up the two GSV deposits.
Fuchs said arsenic in rock samples collected by Saphira is very high across the one-mile stretch of Bright Star. In surface rock samples, 49% assay greater than 500 ppm arsenic, while 23% run greater than 1000 ppm arsenic. Moderately anomalous gold occurs particularly in two intersecting zones – the BAR Zone and the Vunder Zone.
According to Saphira, CSAMT geophysics shows a dramatic, large, vertical hydrothermal pipe underlying the central part of the property. Alteration consists of quartz-hematite-barite, with some clay and pyrite. The host rocks that were mapped are high-level Eocene conglomerate-sandstone (Elko Formation) over much of the property, and Pennsylvanian-Permian Moleen and Tomera Formations (undifferentiated) of variable composition in the eastern portion of Bright Star, this latter host being within the highly prospective Dark Star structural corridor.
“All in all, Bright Star may be the center of the larger mineralized system,” Fuchs said. “We would contend that Bright Star is logically the connector which gives the best hope for pushing Dark Star- Pinion from the likely 2-million ounce gold deposit it looks like now to a 3- to 4-million ounce gold deposit, elevating it from a small mine to a medium sized mine operation.”
“Speaking for Saphira Inc., we are of course, one of GSV’s biggest fans.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!