Bright Star situated between two gold deposits

“I think GSV thinks of us as the fly in the ointment, but we are much more than that,” he said.

Last December, Saphira presented evidence in a poster session at the American Exploration & Mining Association that Bright Star is a hydrothermal connector between the Dark Star and Pinion deposits. Mapped geology, geochemistry, and geophysics at Bright Star link up the two GSV deposits.

Fuchs said arsenic in rock samples collected by Saphira is very high across the one-mile stretch of Bright Star. In surface rock samples, 49% assay greater than 500 ppm arsenic, while 23% run greater than 1000 ppm arsenic. Moderately anomalous gold occurs particularly in two intersecting zones – the BAR Zone and the Vunder Zone.

According to Saphira, CSAMT geophysics shows a dramatic, large, vertical hydrothermal pipe underlying the central part of the property. Alteration consists of quartz-hematite-barite, with some clay and pyrite. The host rocks that were mapped are high-level Eocene conglomerate-sandstone (Elko Formation) over much of the property, and Pennsylvanian-Permian Moleen and Tomera Formations (undifferentiated) of variable composition in the eastern portion of Bright Star, this latter host being within the highly prospective Dark Star structural corridor.