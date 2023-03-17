In Barrick’s 2022 annual report published March 17, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the past year marked a major milestone in the company’s journey to becoming the world’s most valued gold and copper mining company. Bristow said the foundational targets of the business created by the merger with Randgold in 2019 have largely been met, and Barrick’s greater goals are now within reach.

Bristow highlighted the importance which the mines in northern Nevada have to the company.

“North America is Barrick’s value foundation and the true benefits of our creation of the Nevada Gold Mines complex are now becoming evident in the form of mineral resource growth and new discoveries. The quality and prospectivity of its portfolio cannot be overstated,” he said.

The annual report says the value of forming the NGM joint venture with Newmont in 2019 continues to be shown “by the extension of process facility lives, ore routing improving recovery and reducing costs, and the removal of toll treatment charges lowering costs and improving the cut-off grade at Turquoise Ridge. In addition, the improvement of orebody knowledge and expertise following the establishment of the JV continues to deliver additional resources and exploration opportunities along the fence lines of the properties previously unexplored.”

The report says NGM’s Carlin complex poured its 100 millionth ounce of gold in 2022.

“Carlin rivals any gold complex in the world and with additions to resources at Ren and North Leeville, where mineralization is open in all directions, production will continue well into the future,” Barrick’s annual report says. “Elsewhere at the Carlin complex, resources increased year on year from the Goldstrike underground, Leeville and the Gold Quarry open pit. In 2023, the Goldstrike autoclave will be converted to a carbon-in-leach operation allowing earlier treatment of long-term stockpiles at higher recovery and the Gold Quarry roaster will be upgraded to improve environmental and operational performance.”

NGM’s Cortez complex poured its first gold over 150 years ago.

“Cortez is expected to continue producing long into the future through the addition of projects such as Goldrush, Robertson and Fourmile,” the annual report says. “The final plan of operations has been submitted for Goldrush and the issuance of a Record of Decision is expected in the first half of 2023, with commercial production planned for 2026.”

The high grade Turquoise Ridge underground mine, the value driver of the Turquoise Ridge complex, got a third shaft in the fourth quarter of 2022 and infrastructure investments are continuing, the report says.

“Growth for Turquoise Ridge continues at the BBT Corridor, with additional resources added this year, along with continuity confirmed by exploration,” according to the annual report.

The report says at the Phoenix mine “the copper by-product generated by the mine provides diversification and further cash flow growth from this strategic metal.”

Mining is currently stopped at Long Canyon between Wells and Wendover.

“The focus at Long Canyon is now shifting to permitting Phase 2,” the annual report says. “It is expected to recommence mining in 2026 and is included in the group’s 10-year outlook.”

Highlighting the activities at some Barrick’s mines around the world, Bristow said the plant expansion project at the Pueblo Viejo gold mine in the Dominican Republic is rapidly taking shape, and the Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali, which has produced more than 9 million ounces of gold since 2005, is set to maintain its current rate of production for the next 10 years.

Bristow said Barrick was also achieving its strategic objective of significantly expanding its copper holdings. Work on the reconstituted Reko Diq project in Pakistan — which Barrick says is one of the largest and highest quality undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world — has started, and the revitalized Lumwana mine in Zambia has commenced a pre-feasibility study on the Super Pit expansion. The company said when both these projects are completed in 2028 they will elevate Barrick into the front rank of copper producers.

“Brownfields exploration continues to unlock potential around our existing assets while greenfields work has started delivering real value,” Bristow said. “We’re continuing to expand our global exploration footprint with active programs elsewhere in North America as well as in Latin America, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.”

“One of the highlights of last year was the continued growth in our gold reserves and resources, driven by our strategy of investing in organic growth through exploration and mineral resource management. Barrick’s ability over time to more than replace the ounces we mine reinforces our sustainability and our sector-leading production profile.”

Barrick returned a record $1.6 billion to shareholders in 2022, but this was not at the expense of its growth strategy, Bristow said.

“We continue to invest in and roll out our 10-year gold and copper plans, projecting real growth on a steady base-case production profile,” he said. “This investment is made possible by the unmatched quality of our assets and the abundant free cash flow they generate. Also embedded in our portfolio is a long pipeline of quality projects from which we are steadily unlocking value. The ability to grow without having to buy is a very significant advantage that differentiates Barrick from its peers.”

Bristow said in line with Barrick’s commitment to a “best people” workforce it was aggressively recruiting promising young professionals across all the relevant disciplines. The next generation of leaders is already taking shape in the company’s succession plans, Bristow said, and last year Barrick already saw seamless transitions in a number of key positions.

Barrick is also rapidly progressing the greening of its power grid across the group, Bristow said. According to the company, major solar projects in Nevada and the Dominican Republic are two of the projects which will not only significantly advance Barrick towards its 2050 net zero target but will improve the mines’ margins by pruning energy costs.

“Sustainability is fundamental to Barrick’s business,” Bristow said. “We believe that climate risks, poverty and diversity loss are inextricably linked and should be managed holistically. This approach is based on our commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of our host countries and communities. Last year alone we invested $35 million in community development projects.”

Also in the annual report, executive chairman John Thornton noted the significant contribution Barrick’s operations make in the developing countries in which it operates.

“Mining can and should be a key catalyst for economic growth and social upliftment,” Thornton said. “Barrick’s substantial contribution to our host countries’ coffers and our equally significant investment in the welfare of the communities that border on our mines is making a real difference, highlighting the important part the mining industry can play in narrowing the gap between the richer and poorer nations to make the world a better place.”