Bristow still bully on Nevada exploration

Fourmile’s high-grade resource continues to grow as Barrick works to turn the exploration project into a mining operation. The Fourmile and Goldrush exploration complex include the Sophia deposit that is expanding to the northwest, and underground development at Fourmile will provide drill platforms as soon as 2023, according to the earnings presentation.

Bristow said that fourth-quarter performance at the Turquoise Ridge complex shows Turquoise Ridge is turning around, and the third shaft at the underground mine is on schedule and on budget to boost hoisting capacity and improve ventilation.

At Goldrush, development of twin exploration declines was finished in November, and underground exploration and development will continue using NGM employees. Barrick says first ore is expected to be exposed in the first quarter of this year.

Bristow said the record of decision from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management for Goldrush is now expected in the first quarter of 2022, rather than the fourth quarter of this year.

He also mentioned exploration at the Cortez Mine from Crossroads to Robertson and at the Midway Fault between the Turquoise Ridge and Twin Creeks mines. Barrick reported that the indicated resource at Robertson is now 1.1 million ounces on a 100% basis.