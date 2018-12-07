Brown to retire from Barrick

HENDERSON — Barrick U.S.A. President Michael Brown plans to retire from Barrick Gold Corp. on Dec. 31 after 24 years with the company. Catherine Raw, Barrick chief financial officer, will succeed him in a newly created position.
Barrick Gold Corp. announced management changes within the company’s North America region Dec. 6.
“Michael has worked tirelessly to connect Nevada’s mining industry with government, communities, and organizations across the state, always with an emphasis on building mutually beneficial, long-term partnerships,” said Barrick Executive Chairman John L. Thornton. “We thank Michael for his substantial contributions, and wish him success in his future endeavors.”
Brown has been with Barrick since 1994 and has played a key role in the growth and development of the company’s U.S. operations. Raw will take over responsibility for the company’s U.S. operations on Jan. 1, 2019, in the newly created position of chief operating officer for North America.
Brown joined Barrick as vice president of government affairs before becoming president of Barrick U.S.A. in 2015. He was responsible for establishing Barrick’s presence in Southern Nevada with the opening of the Barrick Global Shared Services Center in Henderson in 2015. Brown was the recipient of Nevada’s Education Hero Award in 2017, the Señores of Distinction in 2016, and the Civitas Laurel in 2015.
“It has been my honor to represent this great company since 1994, and to lead the industry on so many issues over the years,” Brown said. “Together with our employees and stakeholders, we have accomplished great things for the company, as well as for the state of Nevada. I look forward to supporting a smooth transition as Catherine takes on her new position.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.