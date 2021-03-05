Busy times ahead for mining, politics

Welcome to the first Mining Quarterly edition of 2021, a year that could see major challenges for the industry on several fronts.
In January, federal land management agencies were told to hit the “pause” button on mining permits under the new Biden Administration, which puts them under greater scrutiny for a 60-day period. Also that month, a federal judge in Idaho reversed the Trump Administration’s reversal of a decision to ban mining on 10 million acres in Nevada and five other Western states.
Nevada lawmakers are currently back in session and could decide to advance a mining tax increase to voters. Federal lawmakers also could be looking to establish a hardrock mining royalty, such as the 2019 bill for a 5-8% fee cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who has been nominated to head the Department of Interior.
Nevada mines have been paying a 5% fee on net proceeds since the 19th century. In its own version of “Let’s Make a Deal,” Nevada lawmakers last year passed a set of three resolutions that could be advanced to voters and result in significant tax increases on mining companies.
Behind door number one is a 7.75% gross proceeds tax on minerals, which Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray said could have a “cumulative effect of 400% across the industry.” Behind the second door is a similar gross tax but 25% of revenue would be channeled to education. The resolution with the least impact, behind door number three, would change the 5% net proceeds to a cap of 12%. Gray said that would result in a 140% tax hike on the mining industry.
Another area of concern is Nevada’s nascent lithium mining industry. Our state is currently home to the only domestic operation, but a massive new project near the state’s northern border was approved just days before the end of the Trump administration. Environmental groups still oppose it, and a rancher has filed a lawsuit seeking to stop it.
The dispute raises an interesting issue about Biden’s plan to steer the United States away from fossil fuels, because lithium is the key to growing the world’s electric vehicle industry. Will the new president and his Cabinet support lithium mining? If so, why not support the mining of other minerals that play important roles in our nation’s economy?
“Minerals and metals are the building blocks for everything from infrastructure and health care to clean energy and electric vehicles, necessitating a reliable domestic supply chain,” says Mark Compton, executive director of the American Exploration & Mining Association.
These issues and more are covered in this edition of the Mining Quarterly, your key source for news on the hardrock mining industry in the U.S. West and beyond.