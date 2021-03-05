Busy times ahead for mining, politics

Welcome to the first Mining Quarterly edition of 2021, a year that could see major challenges for the industry on several fronts.

In January, federal land management agencies were told to hit the “pause” button on mining permits under the new Biden Administration, which puts them under greater scrutiny for a 60-day period. Also that month, a federal judge in Idaho reversed the Trump Administration’s reversal of a decision to ban mining on 10 million acres in Nevada and five other Western states.

Nevada lawmakers are currently back in session and could decide to advance a mining tax increase to voters. Federal lawmakers also could be looking to establish a hardrock mining royalty, such as the 2019 bill for a 5-8% fee cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland of New Mexico, who has been nominated to head the Department of Interior.

Nevada mines have been paying a 5% fee on net proceeds since the 19th century. In its own version of “Let’s Make a Deal,” Nevada lawmakers last year passed a set of three resolutions that could be advanced to voters and result in significant tax increases on mining companies.