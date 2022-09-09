Butte mining manager shares his stories

“Many stories of growing up in Butte have been told,” are the first words of Frank Gardner’s memoir, “Deep Enough,” which was published in June 2022.

Gardner’s Butte story is unique because over the course of four decades, until the early 2000s, he was intimately involved in the mining industry in Butte, becoming the general manager of the Anaconda Company’s mining operations and later the president of Montana Resources. The work he did and the decisions he made shaped the course of the City of Butte and its mining industry. He was involved in the decisions to stop mining the Berkeley Pit and to shut off the pumps, allowing groundwater to flow into the tunnels and the pit. Later, he was involved in helping to convince Dennis Washington to restart mining in Butte in the Continental Pit.

“In the story of Butte,” Gardner wrote, “some might see me as a villain, the person who closed the mine, resulting in the ‘End of an Era’ as the news reporters liked to claim. I hope that more would say I am a hero. I suppose I didn’t see myself as either. I was there to do a job as I saw it.”

“Not very many people would believe it, but it was me who said we needed to close the mine when we did. I could see that we needed to adapt, to change our relationship with labor, to become more efficient, and to plan for long-term management of environmental impacts.”

Gardner and his parents never planned for him to go into mining. He went to college in Texas and was going to go into some other industry, but when his miner father became ill, he returned to Butte. He ended up going to the School of Mines, which Butte people called “Harvard on the Hill,” and then he went into mining.

One theme throughout Gardner’s memoir are his views of unions and the labor movement in Butte.

“In Butte, unionism was strong. In fact, history has named Butte the Gibraltar of Unionism because of the long and bitter story of labor fighting for representation. The culture of unionism in Butte was built upon the ethic that workers supported workers, even when the strikes were long and families were going hungry.”

However, even at a young age, Gardner had problems with some of the actions associated with the unions.

He tells about going through town with his parents looking at the chaos during the strike of 1946. They came to a home owned by a mining engineer.

“We walked around to the backyard and I noticed that someone had killed the family’s pet duck. I stood looking at that duck thinking, ‘Why would they do that? What does the duck have to do with the strike?’”

Later in the traumatic day he thought, “It wasn’t fair that people were being killed and homes were destroyed because of what? Because the adults couldn’t figure out how to negotiate a fair contract? I thought to myself that there had to be a better way.”

Twenty-one years later, when Gardner was working for the Anaconda Company, the strike of 1967 lasted for 280 days. The company did not produce a single ounce of copper during that time.

“Once the strike was settled, the company laid off 1,500 employees,” Gardner wrote. “The strike of 1967 certainly helped set up the first of several dominoes that would eventually take the company to its demise.”

Reading the memoir provides insights on a lot of questions that might arise as you learn some of the history of Butte, such as … why did ARCO buy the Anaconda Company, and what went wrong during ARCO’s ownership?

“The oil companies were highly successful and they were concerned that they would be targeted by hostile takeovers,” Gardner wrote. “A natural venture was mining. Most of the companies lived to regret the decision.

“Metal mining and oil extraction were very dissimilar. Once located, mines required years of permitting, large amounts of capital, and a large number of employees. Developing an oil field did not require this long haul, nor the investment of resources on the front-end.”

Over the many years of interactions between the mining industry and the residents of Butte, there were a lot of opportunities for tensions to develop. Many people were upset as the Berkeley Pit ate through historic neighborhoods, and people had to move their homes. The Anaconda Company owned most of the land.

“The community did not view the pit’s placement in the middle of town as a positive,” Gardner wrote.

The expansion of the Continental Pit had controversies, too, but Gardner said the expansion was a good decision which helped cut the company’s losses.

Still, in the early 1980s, Gardner wrote, “a suspension seemed logical as I thought we could wait out the copper prices, find better power and fuel contracts, negotiate with local leaders on our taxes, and work with labor to ensure work flow and a healthy contract for both parties. The work stoppages, wildcat strikes, and disagreements over jurisdiction were onerous to say the least.”

“ARCO hired a moderator to work with the 14 unions represented on site.”

Gardner wrote that after the announcement in 1983 that the mine would close for a year, “I was resolute in my choices, knowing that I was likely the least popular guy in Butte that day and would be so for quite some time. Popularity wasn’t my concern, viability was.”

A couple of years later Gardner’s conversations with Dennis Washington helped convince Washington to buy the Continental Pit and restart mining. Gardner liked Washington’s management style.

One day Gardner went to Washington’s office in Missoula and presented his thoughts on a business plan for reopening the mine.

“The new operating plan included what some considered shocking changes,” Gardner wrote. “First, we reduced manpower from 700 to 340 employees. One of the obvious advantages that we had was the ability to select the most qualified and positive workers out of that pool of 700. Secondly, wages were reduced 40% for all employees, management and the president included. Profit sharing was set at 10% actual experience, which proved higher than the wage reduction in the long term for individual workers.”

“Denny turned to me and said, ‘Let’s go.’ I was shocked. If that had been Anaconda or ARCO, we’d have been sitting there discussing the price of copper for five years before they decided and they’d always be wrong.”

“I knew that our efforts to re-open as a union free workplace were fruitful when we held our celebration picnic that July, inviting everyone,” Gardner wrote. “In the old Anaconda Company days, it was said that you could never have a party where both management and labor were invited. There were always separate parties in those days as once the drinks started to flow, the party would turn into a big battle between management and the workers.”

At the party for the reopened mine, however, “There were no battles, only toasts to celebrate our success as one company, one team all working together to make our mine profitable.”

“That first year, 1986-87, we were able to give a 10% profit share to the miners, which helped sell everyone – including the community of Butte – that this new era of mining was a good one, that we were here to stay, and that finally the people who worked the mine would reap its profits too. We subscribed to a publication called ‘Mining in the West,’ which published the wages workers in various operations were making. Montana Resources was in the top two employers that first year, and we maintained our top five position for many years to come.”

In 2000, due to a perfect storm of very low copper prices and high power prices, the mine closed again for a few years. When it reopened in 2003, Gardner came out of retirement to temporarily serve again as president of Montana Resources.

“It felt surreal to have the wind in our sails for a second time,” Gardner wrote. “Somehow, people were congratulating me, as if I had pulled off another miracle. However, I knew the truth. I knew that our mining city was meant to last, that the mine could be a valuable producer for many years into the future, the many dedicated workers at the mine would accept the challenge, and that the people of Butte would rally to the cause.” ￼