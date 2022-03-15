Calibre begins sustainability strategy plan

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada, has launched its five-year plan for sustainability.

The Five-Year Sustainability Strategy is built on three key strategic pillars, which set the foundation for the company’s goals and expectations. These are:

• Responsible practices: Ensuring a culture of international best practices, internally and with partners;

• Contributions to sustainability: Generating positive impacts beyond mining; and

• Global challenges: Connecting with efforts to safeguard the future.

“At Calibre we are committed to ensuring that our contribution to sustainability remains robust and continuous in an effort to make the gold mining industry, as a whole, a sustainable practice now and in the future,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer.

"Our Sustainability Strategy is a pivotal step towards delivering value responsibly for all stakeholders as we maintain full transparency in our approach to responsible and sustainable mining and ensuring accountability by doing what we say and responsibly delivering on our commitments,” he said in the March 15 announcement.

Calibre, which has the Pan, Gold Rock and Illipah properties in Nevada, mines in Nicaragua and an exploration project in Washington, released its inaugural sustainability report early last year and plans its 2021 report in the first half of this year.

Hall said the company will conform with the Responsible Gold Mining Principles within the World Gold Council’s three-year timeframe, and Calibre is confident the 2021 report “will demonstrate our commitment and progress within 12 months of our inaugural report. Sustainability is integral to our vision and our success.”

Petri Salopera, vice president of sustainability for Calibre, stated: “Calibre is committed to progressing and integrating robust sustainability practices. Sustainability is the application of our core values: Safety, Social and Environmental Responsibility, Integrity, Teamwork and Accountability. It is a commitment to our One Calibre Culture, putting sustainability at the center of our way of doing business and our long-term success.”

Calibre’s Five-Year Sustainability Strategy outlines sustainability goals in three phases:

• Setting the stage (2022): Alignment and standardization

• Meeting higher standards (2023-2025): Overall implementation of best practices

• Leading the way (2026 and beyond): Peer group front-runner in sustainability

Calibre stated that the outlined steps reflect the results of a broad internal and external consultation process, as well as the international standards established for the mining sector. Along with the World Gold Council expectations, the company has incorporated specific United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to measure and drive performance.

