Calibre CEO expects growth in Nevada

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp., which recently acquired Fiore Gold and Fiore’s Nevada properties, reported net income of $14.6 million, or 4 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, before the acquisition was finalized.

“As the year progressed, our commitment to growing the company was enhanced with the announcement of the acquisition of Fiore Gold, which closed on Jan. 12, 2022,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre.

“This transaction builds on our focus to continuously create value for shareholders by bringing a diversified asset base, immediate production and robust growth and exploration upside in Nevada,” he said in the earnings announcement.

The Nevada operations include the operating Pan Mine in White Pine County, the nearby Gold Rock project and the former Illipah Mine, also in White Pine County.

The fourth-quarter income was down from the 2020 quarter, when it was $23.3 million, or 7 cents per share, and the company stated that net income for all of 2021 was $58.2 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with $63.4 million, or 19 cents per share, in 2020.

Gold production in the fourth quarter totaled 49,128 ounces from operations in Nicaragua, up from 23,567 ounces in the 2020 quarter, with gold production for 2021 at 182,755 ounces, compared with 135,357 ounces in 2020.

All-in sustaining costs were $1,139 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, up from $1,051 in the 2020 quarter.

The average realized gold price in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1,791 per ounce, down from $1,882 per ounce in the 2020 quarter, according to the report, which said costs were higher for diesel, grinding media and chemicals.

“The Calibre team delivered another strong quarter to beat the high end of our production guidance. A solid contribution was delivered from our Pavon open pit deposit, which we permitted, developed and ramped up production to 1,000 tonnes (metric tons) per day of ore to Libertad mill all within 22 months,” Hall said in the earnings report.

Calibre is expecting to produce between 220,000 and 235,000 ounces of gold in 2022, including 40,000 to 45,000 ounces from Nevada, and the company plans significant exploration at all its assets this year, the company said.

Nevada production is forecasted to be relatively flat with consistent growth and exploration spending quarter over quarter, Calibre stated, adding that growth capital will largely be on advancing state permitting and technical studies to better understand the opportunities at Gold Rock.

The company said that it continues to see strong exploration potential at Gold Rock, but the company also plans to significantly increase drilling at the Pan Mine. There are two rigs operating at Gold Rock and three at Pan.

In its earnings slide presentation, Calibre reported that it is optimizing Pan mining rates, secondary crushing and conveyor pad stacking.

In a separate announcement on Feb. 23, Calibre reported a 245% increase in mineral reserves in Nicaragua as of Dec. 31, 2021, to a little more than 1.01 million ounces of gold, and a 65% increase in indicated mineral resources to 1.8 million ounces of gold.

Hall also said in the earnings announcement that “with $78.5 million in cash pre-transaction, and no debt, we have commenced 2022 well positioned to enable Calibre to continue self-funding growth, exploration and mine development across all our assets.

