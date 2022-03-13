Calibre hopes to extend life of Pan Mine

Calibre Mining Corp. is the new owner of the Pan Mine in Nevada, and is bringing new capital to potentially extend Pan’s life and develop the Gold Rock deposit roughly 12 miles from Pan into a producing gold mine.

Vancouver-based Calibre is “quite excited about Pan and Gold Rock,” said Ryan King, senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations for Calibre, who added that the company is “definitely excited” about the 124 square-mile land package acquired in Nevada.

Calibre acquired Pan Mine from Fiore Gold earlier this year, along with Gold Rock and the former Illipah Mine, all in White Pine County, and the large company expects to invest more money in Nevada than Fiore could afford.

Pan produced 45,397 ounces of gold for the company’s fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, and King said that amount of production limited cash flow for Fiore, which he called a “very responsible miner.” Calibre has three producing mines in Nicaragua that mean increased cash flow.

“At Pan, the last four years of investment averaged $1 million to $1.5 million a year in exploration drilling,” King said.

Calibre plans to invest more in exploration drilling in hopes of adding years to Pan’s life, and the company will be continuing work at Gold Rock. King said Pan is permitted for growth, and the goal is to optimize Pan’s potential. Pan is a heap leach operation.

He said there were no changes operationally at Pan after Calibre took over, and the “operators are very good.” There are roughly 170 people working at Pan, but the number varies with consultants and contractors.

Fiore Gold purchased the Pan Mine in 2016. Midway Gold began construction there in about 2014.

King said the company may also do early-stage drilling at Illipah, but “the focus this year is on Pan and Gold Rock.”

“We could make a production decision next year on Gold Rock. We’re advancing technical studies and anticipate there will be synergies with Pan, with people and infrastructure,” King said.

Jared Bybee, field manager for the Bristlecone Field Office of the U.S. Bureau of Land Management’s Ely District, said Gold Rock is already permitted as a mine on the old E.Z. Junior property and Calibre “can begin mining at Gold Rock anytime the company wishes. The decision from 2018 is in effect.”

“The plan for exploration is also in effect and exploration activity continues,” Bybee said in an email.

Drilling results at Gold Rock are promising, according to Calibre’s president and chief executive officer, Darren Hall, who said in mid-January that “Gold Rock presents an exceptional near-term opportunity to grow production in Nevada, leveraging off management and infrastructure at our Pan Mine.

“It is exciting to see continued high-grade intercepts from Gold Rock, in particular those which occur outside the previously reported preliminary economic assessment pit limits,” Hall said.

“Since the PEA, which was completed in 2020, numerous holes within and surrounding the North and South mineral resource pits have intercepted higher grades than the current mineral resource average grade of 0.7 g/t gold,” he said.

There were five drilling rigs operating between Gold Rock and Pan in mid-January.

Calbre also has mines in Nicaragua that produced 182,755 ounces of gold in 2021, exceeding high-end production guidance, and 49,218 ounces in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company expects to produce between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold from its Nicaragua mines – La Libertad, El Limon and Pavon—in 2022.

The company reported in early February that it has approved a $22 million exploration budget for its Nicaragua sites.

Calibre Mining became the company that it is now in 2019, but the history is much longer.

King said Calibre came out of the Featherstone Capital group, which specialized in putting mine deals together and was co-founded by Doug Forster and Blayne Johnson. Johnson is chairman of Calibre and Forster is the lead director. Johnson is chairman of Featherstone, as well.

Calibre began looking for exploration possibilities in the mid-2000s, and “the company evolved pretty rapidly,” King said, acquiring properties in Nicaragua in 2009 from Yamana Gold and continuing to advance projects with partners over the years.

In 2019, however, Calibre “thought it would be a good idea to look for production,” he said.

That led to a deal with B2 Gold for stock and cash for two mines and mills in Nicaragua. One of them, El Libertad, was “headed for closure, but we felt there was the opportunity to find more resources to potentially extend life,” King said.

Calibre spent more than $60 million in Nicaragua in 2020, and “we spent even more in 2021 on the assets so we could utilize the infrastructure,” and “by the end of 2020, we added over 200% to the reserves,” King said.

The company now sees many years of production in Nicaragua and continues to invest in exploration drilling there, but Calibre was ready to expand. The company has no debt and a cash balance of $101 million, King said.

“The stated goal of our strategy is to grow the business organically and through mergers and acquisitions to build a multi-asset, multi-jurisdictional gold producer,” he said.

King said acquiring Fiore Gold was an opportunity to work in Nevada, which is “one of the best mining jurisdictions on the planet,” and Calibre recognized the potential to grow the mines in Nevada.

In the January merger, Calibre acquired all the shares of Fiore Gold, which owned the Pan Mine, Gold Rock and Illipah in Nevada and the Golden Eagle exploration site in Washington State.

The equity value of the arrangement was estimated at $158 million, with former Fiore shareholders receiving 0.994 of a Calibre common share and a cash payment of 8 cents in U.S. currency in exchange for their Fiore shares, according to the companies. Calibre issued more than 101 million Calibre shares, and the cash payment was nearly $8.16 million.

The companies stated that former Fiore shareholders now hold 23% of the issued and outstanding Calibre shares, and Calibre shareholders hold 77%. ￼

