Calibre Mining has record production

Calibre Mining Corp. has announced its operating results for the first quarter of 2022, highlighting that the company had record production following the acquisition of the Pan Mine in Nevada on Jan. 12, 2022. Darren Hall, Calibre’s president and chief executive officer, said the acquisition has helped make the company a diversified, Americas focused, growing, mid-tier gold producer.

Calibre acquired the Pan Mine from Fiore Gold along with Gold Rock and the former Illipah Mine, all in White Pine County. The company has said that with its three producing mines in Nicaragua, it has cash flow available to invest into the Nevada properties.

The first quarter production report said Calibre’s consolidated gold production in the quarter was 51,900 ounces, and gold sales were 52,290 ounces.

Nicaragua gold production was 42,897 ounces, with 401,215 metric tons milled, at 3.79 grams per ton, a 90.1% recovery. Calibre’s Nevada gold production was 9,003 ounces, with 15,064 ounces placed, and 1,006,540 metric tons milled, at 0.48 grams per ton.

Pan produced 45,397 ounces of gold for Fiore’s fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2021. Hall said Pan’s lower production the first quarter of 2022 was expected, since fewer ounces were placed in the fourth quarter of 2021, and the mine had a shortened quarter due to the Jan. 12 transaction closing date.

Calibre said in the first quarter of 2022 it launched a 557,740-foot drill program across its assets, including a 278,870-foot discovery and emerging resource program in Nicaragua and a 278,870-foot resource growth and conversion program in Nevada.

Drill results from the Pan Mine demonstrated resource expansion and higher-grade potential, according to Calibre.

Calibre’s Nicaragua mineral reserves increased to 1,013,000 ounces of gold, at a record grade of 4.62 grams of gold per ton.

Calibre forecasts its Nicaraguan gold production will increase quarter over quarter and will be approximately 20% higher in the second half of the year due to increased grades and mine sequencing. As a result, the company expects lower total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs during the second half of the year.

“I am very pleased with the team’s first quarter performance, delivering a record 51,900 ounces, positioning the company well to deliver full year consolidated guidance of 220,000 to 235,000 ounces,” Hall said.

“Additionally, we commenced leveraging the commercial strength of the consolidated entity with the successful negotiation of new Nevada drilling contracts, which resulted in securing rigs for the full year’s program at approximately 20% favorable unit rates.”

“We are well positioned to continue self-funding growth, exploration and mine development, and with multi-rig exploration drill programs across each of our assets we remain committed to reinvesting to expand resources, make new discoveries and grow production organically.”

