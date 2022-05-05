Calibre Mining reports earnings for quarter

Calibre Mining Corp. announced adjusted net income of $16.4 million, or 4 cents per share, for the first quarter of this year and reported that acquisition of Fiore Gold and its Nevada properties early in the quarter moved Calibre’s status to a mid-tier gold company.

The company’s adjusted net income compared with $16.65 million, or 5 cents per share, in the 2021 first quarter, before Calibre purchased Fiore Gold and added production from the Pan Mine in White Pine County. The deal was closed on Jan. 12 of this year.

“Calibre had an excellent start to the year, responsibly delivering record gold production at a total cash cost of $1,060 per ounce and AISC of $1,199 per ounce, positioning the company well to deliver on full year guidance, despite the current inflationary environment,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer.

Revenue in the quarter was nearly $99.57 million, compared with $82.03 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income was $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, for the company that also produced gold from operations in Nicaragua that produced 42,897 ounces in the quarter ending March 31, compared with 45,452 ounces in the 2021 quarter.

Pan Mine produced 9,001 ounces of gold in the first quarter, and the forecast is for the mine to produce between 40,000 and 45,000 ounces this year at an all-in sustainable cost of $1,450 to $1,550 per ounce.

Along with the Pan Mine, Calibre now owns the Gold Rock exploration project in White Pine County and the Ellipah property, also in Nevada.

“The integration of the Nevada assets solidified our position as a fiscally responsible and growing mid-tier gold producer with the ability to self-fund exploration and organic growth from operating cash flow,” Hall said in the May 3 earnings report.

In the May 4 earnings call, he said that there is the potential “to double gold production in Nevada” with the potential of Gold Rock and exploration results at Pan Mine.

Calibre stated in the announcement that the integration of the Nevada assets went smoothly, providing initial synergies and savings within the broader entity and a stronger balance sheet despite current inflationary pressures.

David Splett, senior vice president and chief operating officer, said in the earnings call that the synergies included closure of the Toronto office, reduced insurance costs, group-buying and reduction in the size of the executive team.

The company reported that growth capital is primarily focused on advancing state permitting and technical studies at Gold Rock, which already has permitting from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to become a producing mine.

Tom Gallo, senior vice president for growth, said in the earnings call that Gold Rock will be a heap leach gold operation, and he said drilling at the Pan Mine has been “very encouraging” between the north and south open pits.

“We will continue to aggressively drill at Pan,” he said.

Targets include the Pegasus and Dynamite deposits, according to the earnings slides.

Calibre additionally stated that it plans to significantly increase drilling activities at the Pan heap leach operation this year, and the company will be drilling to test targets around the Libertad Mine in Nicaragua, the Eastern Borosi Project, also in Nicaragua, and in Nevada.

Exploration drilling results at Pan have already demonstrated resource expansion and higher-grade potential, the company stated in its earlier production report for the first quarter.

The Vancouver-based company stated that gold sales of 52,487 grossed $99.6 million in the quarter at an average realized price of $1,987 per ounce, and guidance for this year is for gold production of 220,000 to 235,000 ounces companywide.

The Limon mining operation in Nicaragua produced 18,192 ounces of gold in the first quarter, up from 16,337 ounces in the 2021 quarter, and the Libertad Mine produced 24,705 gold ounces, down from 29,115 ounces in last year’s quarter.

Splett also said that Calibre is increasing warehouse inventory companywide to mitigate supply chain risks during this time of inflation and supply chain delays.

