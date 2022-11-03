Calibre Mining reports third-quarter earnings

Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, reported adjusted net income of $6.6 million, or 1 cent per share, for the third quarter, down from a little more than $15 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, as the Vancouver-based company deals with cost pressures and lower gold prices.

Net income for the quarter was $1.71 million, or zero per share, down from $15.02 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter, while the average realized gold price was $1,730 per ounce in the third quarter, down from $1,781 in the 2021 quarter, and a drop from $1,833 per ounce in the second quarter of this year.

“Calibre remains on track to meet full year production and cost guidance. Despite industry-wide inflationary pressures, our year-to-date AISC (all-in sustaining costs) of $1,268 per ounce is favorable to budget, within guidance, and we reaffirm our commitment to deliver our full year guidance,” Darren Hall, the company’s president and chief executive officer, said in the Nov. 2 earnings report.

In the earnings call, he said the company expects a strong fourth quarter.

The 2022 guidance is for 220,000 to 235,000 ounces of gold, but the guidance goes up to 250,000 to 275,000 gold ounces in 2023 with the start of a new mine in Nicaragua, the company’s senior vice president of corporate development and investor relations, Ryan King, said during a phone interview.

The Eastern Borosi mine project is expected to be in production in 2023.

“We continue to make excellent progress at our Eastern Borosi project with receipt of our mining permit, purchase of the mining fleet, commencement of road works and site preparations,” Hall said in the earnings report.

Production in the third quarter totaled 49,081 ounces of gold, up from 44,579 ounces in the 2021 quarter, with the Pan Mine in White Pine County producing 10,153 ounces of gold in the quarter. Calibre acquired Pan, the Gold Rock Project and the Illipah land package in the acquisition of Fiore Gold in January of this year.

All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter companywide were $1,322 per ounce, up from $1,097 in the third quarter of last year, with lower costs in Nicaragua helping offset higher costs at the Pan operations.

King said the all-in costs at Pan are high with the impact of inflation for cyanide, reagents, fuel and commodities, but “we are seeing operation costs coming down with lower fuel prices. We are doing everything we can to control costs.”

The company’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, David Splett, said in the earnings call that high gas and diesel prices have added roughly $45 per ounce to costs per ounce.

There also was a cost adjustment for Pan in the third quarter, after the value of ounces contained in the heap leach pad at Pan were revalued to reflect an updated inventory model calculation, which resulted in an adjustment of $3.3 million, or a $289 AISC per ounce, negative impact for U.S. operations.

The company and third-party consultants are reviewing the inventory to determine if historic recovery models understate full cycle recoveries, but the year-to-date AISC for Nevada are $1,503 per ounce, which continue to be in line with guidance, Splett said.

The company’s exploration investment “continues to deliver positive results as we expand the high-grade gold discovery at Panteon North within the Limon Complex and continue to demonstrate strong resource expansion potential at the Pan Mine in Nevada,” Hall said in the report.

King said Calibre continues exploration drilling at Pan and outside the mining boundary, as well as at Gold Rock. The company is advancing state permitting and technical studies at Gold Rock, too. The proposed mine already has federal approval.

“We believe Pan presents low-hanging fruit opportunities” because there hadn’t been a lot invested in exploration in the past, King said, reporting that $10 million to $11 million will be spent in drilling at Pan this year and outside the operations area.

“It is also important to note our continued investment in Nicaragua. A big portion of our production is out of Nicaragua,” he said, noting that all-in sustaining costs year to date for operations in that country are $1,141 per gold ounce for the Limon and Libertad mines combined.

An equipment failure at Libertad also affected third-quarter earnings, along with the inflationary pressures and the inventory adjustment at Nevada, according to Splett.

On another topic, King said it is “business as usual” in Nicaragua, and recent concerns about United States sanctions, and Hall said in the earnings call that the sanctions were against the Directorate of Mines, and “not all persons in the gold industry.”

Hall said in the call that the company will continue to comply with all relevant laws and regulations covering operations in Nicaragua.

Companywide, Calibre reported $66.5 million in cash and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter.