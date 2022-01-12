Calibre officially acquires Fiore

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. and Fiore Gold Ltd. announced on Jan. 12 that their merger has been completed, with Calibre acquiring all the Fiore shares and Fiore’s Pan Mine in White Pine County.

Calibre also now holds 100% interest in Fiore’s Gold Rock Project and the past producing Illipah Gold Project in Nevada, along with the Golden Eagle exploration project in Washington State.

Former Fiore shareholders received 0.994 of a Calibre common share and a cash payment of 8 cents in U.S. currency in exchange for their Fiore shares, according to the companies. Calibre issued more than 101 million Calibre shares, and the cash payment was nearly $8.16 million.

The companies stated that former Fiore shareholders now hold 23% of the issued and outstanding Calibre shares, and Calibre shareholders hold 77%.

Vancouver-based Calibre’s gold production before the merger came from mines in Nicaragua, and the company reported on Jan. 6 that fourth-quarter production from Nicaragua totaled 49,218 ounces of gold and production for all of 2021 was a record 182,755 ounces.

Pan produced 45,397 gold ounces for Fiore’s fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre, said in the Jan. 6 report that “our goal of becoming a growth-oriented Americas focused mid-tier gold producer continues to advance given our recent agreement to acquire Fiore Gold, providing the next logical step to a robust and jurisdictionally diversified gold producer wit three established operations, significant exploration potent and a clear path to growth.”

