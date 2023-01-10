Calibre posts record production for 2022

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, reported gold production for the fourth quarter of 61,294 ounces, including 11,440 ounces from Pan, and full-year 2022 production companywide of 221,999 ounces.

The 2022 production companywide compared with 182,755 gold ounces for all of 2021, but Calibre didn’t acquire Fiore Gold and its Nevada properties until Jan. 12, 2021.

The production for the year for Pan in White Pine County was 41,509 ounces, and operations in Nicaragua produced 180,490 gold ounces for the year, according to the Jan. 10 announcement.

“The team delivered record production in 2022 for the third consecutive year, positioning us well for a further 20% production growth in 2023,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre.

“Strong cash flows continue to drive Calibre’s organic growth strategy as we progressed development at Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi for production in 2023, setting ourselves up for another grade-driven production increase,” he said, referring to development projects in Nicaragua.

Pavon Center is on track to begin production in this first quarter of the new year, while the Eastern Borosi Project is expected to go into production in the second quarter, according to the announcement.

Hall said there are multiple exploration rigs across the company’s portfolio of properties and includes expansion of the high-grade gold discovery at Panteon North and the VTEM corridor that runs north of Panteon at the Limon Complex in Nicaragua.

“Drilling also continues to demonstrate strong expansion potential at the Pan Mine in Nevada, as well as at the Gold Rock project where drilling indicates the potential of a high-grade, Carlin-type feeder system at depth,” Hall said.

Gold Rock is near Pan in White Pine County.

Calibre also released guidance for this year, calling for 250,000 to 275,000 ounces of gold production companywide, with 210,000 to 230,000 of those ounces coming from Nicaragua and 40,000 to 45,000 ounces coming from Nevada.

The company expects all-in sustaining costs of $1,175 to $1,275 per ounce in 2023, with Nevada’s AISC higher, at $1,350 to $1 ,450 per ounce.

“I believe 2023 will be a transformational year, driven by an organic 20% increase in production, strong free cash flow, and significant exploration to expand recent high-grade discoveries not included in our multi-year, grade-driven production increase strategy. Calibre has a solid, clear, and sustainable path to profitable growth,” Hall said in the production announcement.

Calibre plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results after markets close on Feb. 22.