VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, announced the publication of its 2022 Sustainability Report that outlines progress and provides guidance for the company’s environmental, social and governance performance.

The company stated that as production continues to increase, Calibre acknowledges that incorporating sustainability into its business strategy is essential to long-term success.

“At Calibre, we recognize our responsibility to conduct operations in a manner that is both sustainable and socially conscious,” said the company’s president and chief executive officer, Darren Hall. “Our commitment to transparency, accountability and responsible practices is a core value and is fundamental to our business model.”

At the Pan Mine in White Pine County, Calibre removed its entire stock of spent carbon fines and implemented a new recycling management strategy, the report states, and a campaign was launched to reduce mercury emissions through improvements in the process and refinery circuits.

Calibre also reported on its greater sage-grouse conservation efforts. The company stated that the sage grouse uses a variety of habitats in and around the Pan Mine, with two identified leks (nesting and breeding sites) within two miles of the plan of operation boundary on lands managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.

The report states that the company finalized a Greater Sage-Grouse Mitigation Agreement to ensure protection and conservation of the species, so during the spring breeding season, Calibre reduces noise levels at Pan in areas close to the leks by limiting certain activities, such as large equipment ignitions and the operation of tracked equipment.

“In conjunction with the BLM and Nevada Department of Wildlife, we work on noise monitoring projects to help quantify the mine’s impact, as well as other non-mine anthropogenic impacts, such as highway traffic,” the report states.

Hall said the report on all its operations provides stakeholders with a “clear understanding of our focus on sustainability and the positive impacts we strive to achieve,” and “key among our responsible practices is those seeking to ensure that our activities support and promote human rights and do not contribute to conflict.”

Calibre hired a third-party consulting firm to conduct human rights assessment of the operations in Nicaragua to help meet the company’s goals, according to the CEO.

“Calibre will continue to apply robust due diligence practices throughout our supply chain, seeking to identify and address any potential risks associated with human rights violations or conflicts, and to prevent or mitigate any adverse effects on local communities and the environment,” he said in the June 6 announcement.

In highlights from the report, Calibre reported zero high-risk reportable high-risk environmental incidents at its operations, the recycling of 77% of water used, up from 46% in 2021, and 59% of waste recycled, compared with 37% the prior year. The company also planted 156,600 trees in Nicaragua in 2022.

Additionally, Calibre reported distributing $387 million in economic value, using 96% national employees, zero substantiated cases of human rights violations, zero substantiated incidents of supplier corruption and more.

“In an ever-changing context, industries from all sectors must approach ESG in a way that is transparent, consistent, dynamic, innovative, and future-focused, all while continuing to support human progress without negatively affecting the environment,” said Petri Salopera, vice president of sustainability for Calibre.

“At Calibre, our aspiration for the future is to see a mining industry that transforms lives and ecosystems for the better as we play an active role in change,” he said.

The report is published on the company’s website at www.calibremining.com.