Calibre releases film on sustainability initiatives

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Calibre Mining Corp. has announced the release of a film about the company’s approach to key principles of sustainability. The company says the documentary addresses some of the core challenges facing our society and planet, including community health, biodiversity, and the restoration of fresh water sources in our forests.

The seven-an-a-half-minute film highlights how Calibre is working in alliance with the Centre for an Understanding with Nature, an environmental organization with over 30 years’ experience in rural and indigenous communities in Nicaragua and Latin America, to overcome these challenges.

In the film, Calibre Vice President of Sustainability Petri Salopera says that in the past, an NGO like CEN and mining companies might have been opponents.

“Today, Calibre and CEN have been able to find a common ground, join forces and work together for a better, more sustainable future,” Salopera says in the film.

The film can be found on the company’s website, calibremining.com.

Calibre also announced the completion of the Year Two Statement of Progress toward conforming to the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles. Calibre joined the WGC in August 2020 with a commitment to align with their principles.

Calibre’s RGMP self-assessment was completed in August 2022 and included a year-2 re-evaluation of conformance of its Nicaraguan assets and a year-1 assessment of conformance of the Pan Mine in Nevada. An independent third-party assurance report determined that during this time, Calibre complied with the WGC year-2 requirements as established in the RGMP assurance framework.

Calibre acquired the Pan Mine in White Pine County in a merger with Fiore Gold Ltd. in January 2022. In its year-1 assessment of conformance of the Pan Mine, Calibre included a list of remedial actions to address the lowest rated areas identified by the assessment. The remedial actions include:

• By the end of 2023, the Pan Mine will put in place a community grievance mechanism.

• By the end of 2023, the site will update policy or procedure aimed at providing a preference for local contracting and disclose local procurement data, when possible.

• By 2024, the Pan Mine will establish a periodic evaluation plan to evaluate the effectiveness of the mine’s health and safety management system.

• In 2023, Calibre will start collecting disaggregated data around women representation, including statistics on recruitment and career progression for women.

• By 2023, Calibre will develop a community relations plan and adopt a communications registry. By 2024, the operation will design and launch a cultural awareness training toolkit if considered necessary.

• By 2024, Calibre will complete implementation of Pan Mine’s employee housing policy and document interaction with local communities and authorities.

• By June 2023, the Pan Mine will complete baseline calculations of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions and report results aligned with accepted reporting standards. In 2024, Calibre will undertake an assessment to identify areas to improve the efficiency of energy use and minimize greenhouse gas intensity.

“As a natural resource-based company, at Calibre we are aware of our socio-environmental responsibility,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre. “For this reason, we are advancing initiatives to protect our environment and strengthen the resilience of our communities. As seen in the short film, we feel that our partnership with CEN exemplifies how social and environmental responsibility is one of our core values.

“Calibre is committed to ensuring that our contribution to sustainability remains meaningful in a continuous effort to make the gold mining industry a sustainable practice. In March 2022, we launched a Five-Year Sustainability Strategy, forging a connection between Calibre and our partners’ internal responsible business practices, their contributions to the sustainability of our host communities, and global efforts to safeguard the future of our planet. As we progress toward improved sustainability, we remain dedicated to full conformance with the RGMPs within the WGC three-year time frame.”

“At Calibre, sustainability is at the center of our way of doing business and fundamental to our long-term success,” Salopera said. “We are proud of the achievements announced today and of our partnership with CEN, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share these achievements through this documentary film.”