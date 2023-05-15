Calibre Mining Corp. posted adjusted net income of nearly $16.2 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter and gold sales were a record 65,770 ounces for gross revenue of $126.9 million at an average realized gold price of $1,891 per ounce.

The average realized gold price for the first quarter of last year was just pennies more at $1,897 per ounce, but the price has topped $2,000 per ounce in recent weeks.

The adjusted net income for Calibre compared with $16.44 million, or 4 cents per share, in the first quarter of last year, and net income without adjustments totaled $16.41 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with $11.7 million, or 3 cents per share, in the 2022 quarter.

“Calibre had an excellent start to the year, responsibly delivering record gold production of 65,750 ounces. During the quarter, we continued to solidify our position as a growing mid-tier gold producer, expending our hub-and-spoke operating strategy to include the new high-grade open pit at Pavon Central,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer.

Vancouver-based Calibre’s production in the first quarter compared with 51,898 ounces in the 2022 quarter, with 10,753 of those 2023 ounces coming from the Pan Mine in Nevada and the remainder from operations in Nicaragua.

All-in sustaining costs were $1,302 per ounce overall, with costs at Pan in White Pine County at $1,331 per ounce and at Nicaragua operations, $1,241 per ounce. Exploration at Pan has shown the potential for resource expansion to the south of the mine.

Hall said in the May 8 earnings report that Calibre began mining the new Eastern Borosi open pit in Nicaragua in the current second quarter and expects initial deliveries for processing at Libertad this quarter.

In the earnings call, he said Calibre has good support for its mining operations in Nicaragua, and “people like the way we operate.”

“Cash generation is expected to accelerate during the second half of the year, with grade-driven increased production achieving consolidated production guidance of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces and significantly increasing our cash position by year end,” Hall said.

Cash on hand as of March 31 totaled $60.8 million, according to Calibre, which stated that since acquiring the Nicaraguan assets from B2Gold in 2019 and acquiring Fiore Gold in 2022, the company has consistently reinvested into the business with demonstrated results of strong production, reserve growth, new discoveries and identification of new targets.

The company stated that it continues to invest in new mine development, including Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi, and in a discovery and resource expansion 100,000-meter drilling program in Nevada and Nicaragua.

The company also said that phase one and two drilling results from the Golden Eagle Project in Washington State confirm consistent gold mineralization over broad widths, reinforcing the potential for this resource of 2 million gold ounces.