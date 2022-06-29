Calibre reports high-grade intercepts at Gold Rock

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. announced high-grade intercepts from exploration drilling at the Gold Rock Project in Nevada that the company hopes to turn into a mining operation.

“It is exciting to see continued high-grade intercepts over significant widths across the primary project areas, in addition to significant potential across the 16.5 km (10.25-mile) mineralized trend,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre.

“Drill results from 2021 and to date 2022 have intercepted grades higher than the reported indicated mineral resource average grade of 0.66 g/t gold (0.023 ounces per ton),” he said, adding that “encouraging metallurgical results demonstrate the mineralization is amenable to heap leach with favorable recoveries and leach cycles.”

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has already permitted Gold Rock as a mine, and the company stated that technical work is ongoing in support of state permitting, which is anticipated to take 12 to 18 months beginning in the third quarter.

Gold Rock and the nearby Pan Mine operated by Calibre are in White Pine County.

“We continue to advance infill drilling and technical studies to support permit applications in the near term and enable reserve declaration at the end of 2022.,” Hall said in the June 29 announcement.

The company stated in the outlook that it expected consolidated gold production in 2023 of 250,000 to 275,000 ounces, up 15% from this year, including 40,000 to 45,000 ounces from the Pan Mine, the same as this year. Production from operations in Nicaragua is forecast at 210,000 to 275,000 ounces next year, compared with 180,000 to 190,000 ounces this year.

Hall said in the June 22 outlook that “drilling investment at the Pan Mine in Nevada is expected to lead to mine life expansion and operational efficiencies while we advance the adjacent Gold Rock Project to potentially add a second producing asset with the ability to double our Nevada production, which is not yet included in this outlook.”

The drilling results at Gold Rock included intercepts of nearly 0.11 ounces per ton of gold at the South Pit Zone, a little more than 0.1 opt at the Central Zone and 0.07 opt at the North Pit Zone.

The metallurgical characterization and testing program showed that fast leaching would provide a commercial recovery cycle of 30 days, and cyanide consumption is projected to be low at one pound per ton and lime at three pounds per ton, according to the announcement.

Calibre stated that based on all the data, a process facility consisting of standard open circuit three-stage crushing, heap leaching and gold recovery in a typical ADR plant is under design for Gold Rock.

