Calibre Mining Corp., which operates the Pan Mine in Nevada and mines in Nicaragua, posted adjusted net income of $12.88 million, or 3 cents per share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, and reported gold production for the quarter of 61,294 ounces.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Darren Hall, said in an earnings call that he is “proud of what the team has accomplished in 2022,” including integrating Nevada assets into the company since acquisition from Fiore Gold last year.

“The Calibre team continues to deliver on its commitment to grow the company through reinvestment in exploration, mine development and acquisition. Our investments have resulted in new discoveries, increased mineral reserves and mineral resources, delivery of key mine permits, development of new high-grade mines, all of which will contribute to significant production growth,” Hall said in the earnings report.

The company’s adjusted net earnings of $12.88 million compared with adjusted net income of $15.46 million, or 5 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and Calibre reported net income without adjustments of $14.5 million, or 3 cents per share in the quarter, compared with $14.65 million, or 4 cents per share, in the 2021 quarter.

Adjusted net income for the year 2022 was $51.4 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with $59,84 million, or 18 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David Splett said in the call that “Calibre has not been immune to the significant industrywide inflation pressures, however, our focus on cost controls and fixed commodity prices” benefitted the company’s financials.

The gold production for the fourth quarter of 61,294 compared with 49,218 ounces of gold production in the 2021 quarter, and gold production for the year 2022 totaled 221,999 ounces, up from 185,755 ounces in the year 2021.

Pan Mine in White Pine County produced 11,440 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 41,509 ounces in the year 2022, and Calibre reported that mining operations at Pan advanced as planned throughout the fourth quarter.

All-in sustaining costs companywide for 2022 were $1,259 per ounce, with Nicaragua’s costs at $1,154 per ounce and Nevada’s at $1,421 per ounce, Calibre stated. All-in sustaining costs for the fourth quarter were $1,236 per ounce, with Nicaragua’s AISC at $1,188 per ounce and Nevada’s at $1,201 per ounce.

The average realized gold price was $1,742 per ounce for the fourth quarter, a dip from $1,791 per ounce in the 2021 quarter, and the average realized gold price for the year 2022 was $1,808 per ounce, up from $1,791 in the year 2021.

Calibre’s production guidance for this year is 250,000 to 275,000 ounces of gold, with 40,000 to 45,000 ounces coming from Nevada and 210,000 to 230,000 ounces coming from operations in Nicaragua, which include Limon and Libertad.

“Calibre has continued to grow production approximately 20% year over year while mineral reserves have grown 370% since 2019 to 1.35 million ounces with record grades in our Nicaraguan portfolio,” Hall said in the Feb. 22 earnings report.

Mineral reserves at the end of 2022 were up 33% to 1.35 million gold ounces.

“I believe we have set a solid foundation with multiple years of mineral reserve life in front of us with strong organic growth opportunities and new gold discoveries to expand our existing assets,” Hall said, and Tom Gallo, senior vice president for growth, said in the call that “we continue to see excellent opportunities across all assets.”

At Pan Mine, the recent discovery of the Coyote deposit near the open pit mine is one of those opportunities, and Gallo said Gold Rock nearby is showing strong drilling results.

Hall said Panteon North in Nicaragua went from discovery to a mineral reserve estimate outlining 244,000 ounces at 9.45 grams per ton in less than 12 months.

He also said the company is awaiting additional results from its Golden Eagle Project in Washington State from the Phase I drill program that intersected high-grade mineralization.

Exploration drilling continues in both Nicaragua and Nevada, the Vancouver-based company stated in its earnings report, with 328,034 feet of drilling planned this year.

Calibre reported that since acquiring the Nicaraguan assets from B2Gold in October 2019 and Fiore Gold in 2022, it has consistently re-invested into the business and demonstrated results of strong production, reserve growth, discovery of new deposits and identification of new targets, positioning Calibre to unlock additional mill feed sources and grow production in both Nicaragua and Nevada.