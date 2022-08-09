Calibre reports quarterly income

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. announced adjusted net income for the second quarter of $15.48 million, or 3 cents per share, as the company continues to operate and explore mines in Nevada and Nicaragua.

The adjusted net income of $15.48 million was up from nearly $11.89 million, or 4 cents per share, in the second quarter of 2021, and Calibre said net income for the second quarter was $15.4 million, or 3 cents per share.

Gold sales of 59,783 ounces grossed $111.3 million in revenue at an average realized price of $1,861 per ounce, the company said on Aug. 9.

For the first half of the year adjusted net earnings were $31.9 million, or 7 cents per share.

“Calibre responsibly delivered another record quarter of production. Despite industry wide inflationary pressures our year-to-date AISC of $1,244 per ounce is favorable to budget, within guidance, and we reaffirm our commitment to deliver on our full year guidance,” said Darren Hall, president and chief executive officer.

He said that about Nicaraguan operations that “following receipt of the Pavon Central environmental permit approval during the quarter, we have commenced development works at the high-grade open pit, and Eastern Borosi permitting is progressing well with permits anticipated before year end.

“Our exploration investment continues to yield positive results as evidenced by the bonanza grade drill results at Panteon North at Limon and numerous positive results at Pan and Gold Rock in Nevada. The company is in the strongest financial position ever, with $92 million in cash and we remain fiscally responsible with the ability to self-fund exploration and organic growth from operating cash flow,” Hall said in the earnings announcement.

Companywide, Calibre produced 59,723 ounces of gold in the second quarter, up from 43,506 ounces in the 2021 quarter. Pan Mine in Nevada’s White Pine County produced 10,913 ounces of gold in the second quarter.

Gold sales in the first six months of the year from operations in Nicaragua and the Pan Mine in White Pine County totaled 112,270 ounces grossing $210.8 million in revenue at an average realized gold price of $1,878 per ounce, the company reported.

All-in sustaining costs for the six months were $1,244 per ounce, with Nicaragua’s at $1,149 per ounce per ounce and Nevada costs at $1,365 per ounce, Calibre said in the Aug. 9 report. For the second quarter, all-in sustaining costs were $1,284 per ounce.

In the second quarter, inflationary impacts of increased diesel prices and other commodities negatively impacted cash costs by roughly 5% quarter over quarter, the company said, adding that the higher Nevada costs were also due to budgeted additional waste movement and lower grades.

Calibre is exploring at both the Pan Mine and the Gold Rock Project nearby, and company earlier this year said that drilling at Pan demonstrated resource expansion and higher-grade potential, while there were high-grade drilling results at Gold Rock.

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has already permitted Gold Rock as a mine, and the company is completing technical work toward state permitting.

Calibre acquired Fiore Gold and its Nevada properties on Jan. 12 of this year.

The company also stated in the earnings report that its production guidance for 2022 remains the same at 220,000 to 235,000 gold ounces and Calibre will continue to invest in its drilling program at all assets. Pan’s production is expected to be between 40,000 and 45,000 ounces this year.