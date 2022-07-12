Calibre reports second-quarter production figures

VANCOUVER -- Calibre Mining Corp. posted gold production of 59,723 ounces in the second quarter, up 37% from gold production of 43,506 ounces in the second quarter of 2021, with Nevada’s portion at 10,913 ounces.

The Vancouver-based company stated on July 12 that gold production of 48,810 ounces came from operations in Nicaragua. The gold ounces from Nevada come from the Pan Mine in White Pine County, where Calibre also has the Gold Rock Project.

“I am very pleased with the company’s second quarter performance, delivering a record 59,723 ounces, positioning the company well to deliver its full year guidance of 220,000 – 235,000 ounces,” said president and chief executive officer Darren Hall.

Calibre also announced that year-to-date gold production totals 111,621 ounces, and that cash on hand at the quarter ending June 30 totaled $92.3 million, an increase of $15 million from the end of the first quarter on March 31.

“Our demonstrated quarter over quarter delivery and continued robust operating cash flows provides the opportunity to self-fund all growth opportunities and reinvest into exciting exploration across all the assets while maintaining a strong treasury,” Hall said.

He said the company “continues to see the benefits of exploration with the exciting results across the board,” citing the Limon site in Nicaragua where there were bonanza grades from drilling and reporting that Calibre has received the environmental permit to develop and operate the Pavon Central open pit mine, also in Nicaragua.

Hall said that with the permit approval and the company’s gold reserves, Calibre now expects gold production to reach 300,000 ounces a year in 2024.

Calibre also earlier in the quarter announced drilling results at Pan Mine that demonstrated resource expansion and higher-grade potential and high-grade results from drilling at Gold Rock nearby. The company also owns the Illipah land package in White Pine County.

Calibre acquired Fiore Gold and its Nevada properties on Jan. 12 of this year.