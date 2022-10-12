Calibre reports third-quarter production

VANCOUVER – Calibre Mining Corp. announced third-quarter gold production of 49,081 ounces, up 10% over the 44,579 ounces in the 2021 quarter, from its Pan Mine in Nevada and its operations in Nicaragua.

The total production included 38,928 ounces of gold from Nicaragua mines and 10,153 ounces from the Pan Mine in White Pine County.

The company reported that gold pours in the 2022 quarter were hurt by an outage at the carbon plant in Nicaragua, but the plant is up and running again.

“Gold poured during the quarter was negatively impacted by the carbon plant outage at Libertad, however, with increased in-progress inventory and higher grades, we anticipate a strong Q4 and remain on track to meet our 2022 production guidance of 220,000-235,000 ounces,” said Daren Hall, president and chief executive officer of Calibre.

He also said that during the third quarter the company continued to move forward with development at Pavon Central and Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua, “preparing to start both satellite sites for production during 2023, setting ourselves up for a grade-driven production increase.”

Hall said Calibre continued to see “exciting results from our exploration program across all assets,” including at Panteon North at the Limon complex, while the production announcement also noted that drilling results at the Pan Mine in White Pine County demonstrate strong expansion potential.

Calibre stated that the drilling showed “excellent opportunities for growth and, in some cases shallow, higher-grade zones are open for expansion” at the Pan operations.

The company’s earnings report will be out Nov. 2.