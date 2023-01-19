Calibre says Pan Mine has expansion potential

Calibre Mining Corp. has announced assay results from the 2022 discovery and resource expansion drill program at its 100% owned Pan Mine south of Eureka, Nevada in White Pine County. The company said initial results at the new Coyote target, which had never been drill tested, demonstrate the exploration and discovery potential on the property.

Coyote is about two miles southwest of the Pan open pit mine.

Drill results at Coyote included 1.36 grams of gold per ton over 45 feet and 2.78 grams of gold per ton over 15 feet in one of the holes, and 0.61 grams of gold per ton over 60 feet in another hole.

Coyote was initially identified through surface geochemistry and rock chip sampling combined with an evolving structural geological interpretation, Calibre said.

The company said some of the results indicate the potential for resource expansion while focusing on the conversion of known zones of mineralization.

“The initial drill results located outside the Pan operating area are encouraging given this target has never been drilled,” said Darren Hall, president and CEO of Calibre. “Additional gold targets have been identified along a three-mile trend south of the resource area and centered on the new Coyote discovery. Calibre’s priority in 2023 will shift to these new targets with a focus on discovery drilling within the mineral concessions at Pan and Gold Rock.”

The Gold Rock Project is east/southeast of the Pan Mine. Calibre has said that when Gold Rock begins production, Pan and Gold Rock could produce a total of over 100,000 ounces of gold annually.

In 2022 the Pan Mine produced 41,509 ounces of gold.

For 2023 Calibre is planning a 126,000-foot drill program in Nevada. The drill program will include about 92,000 feet of drilling at Pan, focusing on new targets and the expansion of known resources.

Calibre acquired Pan and Gold Rock when it acquired Fiore Gold in January 2021.