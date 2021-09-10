Cashman has long history in Nevada

ELKO -- Cashman Equipment Co. representatives will be taking 90 years of their company’s history with them when they attend the 2021 MINExpo International next week in Las Vegas.

“Big” Jim Cashman operated an auto repair garage in the desert outpost mining town of Searchlight, Nevada in the early part of the last century. He relocated to Las Vegas and operated a General Motors dealership on Fremont Street near the downtown Las Vegas Union Train station in the 1920s.

When the federal government and Southwestern states saw the viability of a water storage and power project in Southern Nevada -- to serve the entire Southwest -- the Boulder dam was created. It was later renamed the Hoover Dam in honor of President Herbert Hoover, a mining engineer along with his wife, Lou Hoover, who was also a mining engineer.

Hoover Dam was the largest construction project in the world in the early 1930s. Construction equipment and vast construction trade crews were needed to build the world's largest dam at that time.