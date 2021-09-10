Cashman has long history in Nevada

ELKO -- Cashman Equipment Co. representatives will be taking 90 years of their company’s history with them when they attend the 2021 MINExpo International next week in Las Vegas.
“Big” Jim Cashman operated an auto repair garage in the desert outpost mining town of Searchlight, Nevada in the early part of the last century. He relocated to Las Vegas and operated a General Motors dealership on Fremont Street near the downtown Las Vegas Union Train station in the 1920s.
When the federal government and Southwestern states saw the viability of a water storage and power project in Southern Nevada -- to serve the entire Southwest -- the Boulder dam was created. It was later renamed the Hoover Dam in honor of President Herbert Hoover, a mining engineer along with his wife, Lou Hoover, who was also a mining engineer.
Hoover Dam was the largest construction project in the world in the early 1930s. Construction equipment and vast construction trade crews were needed to build the world's largest dam at that time.
Caterpillar Tractor Co., founded in 1925 in Northern California, was seeking a dealer to represent its track-type tractors pulling dam material wagons and performing other tasks for Six Companies Inc., the dam's joint venture contractors. Caterpillar sought out Big Jim Cashman and the Cashman-Caterpillar relationship was formed in 1931.
The relationship successfully continues today. This year marks the 90th anniversary of Cashman Equipment Co., which is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada with branch facilities in Sparks, Winnemucca, Round Mountain and Elko.
The Elko facility serves the fourth largest gold producing region on the planet. Cashman provides mining equipment to open pit and underground mining operations and to contractors serving the mines.
Next week at the Las Vegas Convention Center the latest types of above-ground and underground mining equipment will be displayed by various makers. It will be a trade show event on the scale of a mega Elko Mining Expo. Featured will be the latest in electrical, hydraulic, propulsion, performance, measurement, maintenance and safety systems.
The goal of mining is to produce mineral products in the safest, most efficient, environmentally friendly way possible at the least cost, to ensure a profitable project. The current technology to achieve this includes autonomous control and digital systems, expected to be a highlight at the 2021 Minexpo.
Cashman representatives will be in attendance and look forward to meeting and greeting area miners, contractors and visitors at the 2021 MINExpo.