Hundreds of people gathered in Denver to celebrate 50 years of Women in Mining.

The Women in Mining organization was formed in 1972 when several women working in mining in the Denver area decided to form an organization focused on education and networking for women in the mining industry.

In the spring of 2022 the Denver chapter of Women in Mining began planning a special anniversary event.

“We wanted to honor our chapter, honor our role in Denver being the birthplace of Women in Mining as an organization, but to also have it be an event that truly is celebratory, and pays recognition to what women have accomplished and what’s out there for us to continue doing,” said Kelly , president of the Denver chapter of Women in Mining.

Around 420 people attended the Women in Mining Denver Gala Night Feb. 24 at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science. Attendees came from London, Switzerland, Ecuador, Canada, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, and all across the United States. The event was sponsored by 47 companies.

The gala’s keynote speakers were Lois Brooks, an early member of Women in Mining, and a co-founder of Brooks & Nelson, a global human resource management and recruiting consulting firm for the mining industry; and Dr. Stacy Hope, the managing director of Women in Mining UK and a social anthropologist and global consultant on issues such as environmental, social and governance efforts, social investing, renewable energy, artisanal and small-scale mining, gender, climate, smart cities and resilience.

After dinner and the keynote addresses it was time for music and dancing.

A look back at 1972

A lot has changed for women in mining since Women in Mining was formed in 1972.

In many ways 1972 was a turning point year.

After years of discussion, in March 1972 the U.S. Congress passed the Equal Rights Amendment. Colorado was one of the 22 states to ratify the amendment that year, although the goal of 38 state ratifications to make the amendment part of the constitution was never reached.

Attitudes had gradually shifted throughout the 1960s, but in 1972 there was still a lot of prejudice against women working in mining. As pointed out in her talk at the gala, in 1972 there were laws in effect in Colorado and many other states which made it illegal for women to work underground. People were questioning these laws in 1972, and by 1978 the last of these laws were repealed.

If you go back to the early 1800s, there were women doing a variety of different kinds of work at mines. But in 1842 the British Parliament passed the Mines and Collieries Act, which prohibited women from working in underground mines. Some women switched to working on the surface at mines, a few tried to disguise themselves and continue working underground, and many found themselves suddenly out of a job.

The 1842 Act was considered “the first and one of the most extensively documented pieces of discriminatory labour legislation,” Jane Humphries wrote in her article on the act in Feminist Review.

For about 130 years, all the way to 1972, many laws around the world and across the U.S. continued to prohibit women from working in underground mines, usually justified as a measure to protect women from tough work, but also grounded in the widespread superstition that women underground brought bad luck.

In 1970 Janet Bonnema was hired as an engineering technician for the Eisenhower Tunnel construction project on Interstate 70 in the Rocky Mountains west of Denver, but she was not allowed to work inside the tunnel. After a year-long investigation, the U.S. Department of Transportation concluded that barring female workers from the tunnel was sexual discrimination. When Bonnema still was not allowed into the tunnel, she filed a $100,000 class action lawsuit. Colorado settled out of court for $6,750.

On Nov. 9, 1972, Bonnema was escorted into the tunnel for the first time. Sixty-six workers walked off the job in protest. Only one of the men, however, quit his job.

In 1972 the Colorado School of Mines in Golden near Denver reached the milestone of 100 women enrolled at the school. The total student body that year was 1,688 students.

From 1898 through 1969, a total of 14 women graduated from the Colorado School of Mines, and five of them were in the class of 1969. Through the 1970s, an average of around 15 women graduated from the college each year, which was around 1% of the total number of graduates.

“Graduates of this decade seemed to express feelings of anger and frustration, perhaps because of the changes swirling about them while they were students,” said the introduction to “A Century of Women at Mines,” a book written by the school’s history subcommittee.

Betty Gibbs, who earned a bachelor’s degree in 1969 and a master’s in 1972, was the third women to receive a mining engineering degree from the Colorado School of Mines – the previous two were in 1903 and 1920.

“She’d toiled nine years for it, juggling her studies with a part-time job and raising her daughter, but as she began to show up for job interviews, she was greeted with superstition and hostility,” Lisa Marshall wrote in a story for the school’s magazine.

Gibbs became the first woman to work underground at the Climax mine in the mountains west of Denver.

I “wasn’t out to prove anything,” Gibbs said. “I just did my work, and eventually I was appreciated for it.”

Today, about 31% of the students at the Colorado School of Mines are women. Nearly 500 women graduate from the school each year.

Bringing together Women in Mining

The Women in Mining organization was formed in Denver in 1972 “when, on a whim, Carol Peckham had an idea to bring together women who worked in different parts of the mining and minerals industry,” Resa Furey wrote in a story for Mining Magazine in 2016.

“She decided to call three women working in the sector: if two of the calls resulted in support for the idea, she planned to move for; if only one call was supportive, she planned to let the idea rest,” Furey wrote.

“To her surprise all of three of the conversations were positive — another conversation then ensued and the first WIM group was founded. The goal of WIM was to provide education to members as well as opportunities for ‘communication and fraternisation,’ both of which are now referred to by the far less colorful term: networking.”

“They were women who worked in the mining industry and knew that it provided good jobs, knew that it was necessary to modern life, and wanted other people to know about that,” said. “So in a very grassroots way, they started organizing and attracting other women to join their ranks.”

At the first formal Women in Mining event, a local senator gave a presentation about why mining was good for Colorado and the economy.

Women in Mining started as a group of women in Denver, but as the 1970s progressed, people in other areas of the country became interested in starting local chapters.

In 1974 a Tucson chapter of WIM was spearheaded by former Denver Chapter member Virginia Moyer.

In 1978 the Denver chapter of WIM created a committee to facilitate the formation of new chapters.

In 1981-82 the board formed WIM into what it is today, and defined the organization’s objectives, pulling ideas from the five original chapters: Denver, Tucson, Battle Mountain, Greenwich, and St. Louis.

Today, in addition to the Denver chapter, there are state chapters of WIM in Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, California, and Montana. There are student chapters of WIM at the Colorado School of Mines, the University of Nevada, Reno, the University of Arizona, the University of Utah, Montana Tech, the University of Kentucky, Missouri University of Science & Technology, and West Virginia University.

People who are in areas of the country where there is not a local chapter can become at-large members of Women in Mining.

Over the years some local chapters of WIM have come and gone, but the Denver chapter has continued to go strong.

“Women in Mining has stayed an active group for all 50 years in Denver, and we’ve really seen a lot of growth in the last five years,” said. “Now we’re hoping to grow even more with the excitement and energy that the gala brought forth.”

said Women in Mining has many objectives. They want to bring more diversity, equity and inclusion to the mining industry, advocate for the mining industry, attract the younger generation to consider careers in mining, support education, highlight the work done by WIM members, provide networking opportunities, and provide programs that focus on personal development and fuel professional growth.

The next generation

When a young woman is considering career options, even in today’s world they might feel that mining is not really a good career option for a woman, or that environmentalism does not have a place in the mining industry. said Women in Mining tries to reach out to these young people to help them get a better understanding of today’s mining industry.

For years, members of the WIM Denver chapter have participated in the Girl Scout and Boy Scout days at Dinosaur Ridge west of Denver, and they have participated in the Adams County Job Fair to talk about mining as a career. They get involved with a variety of school activities, such as judging science fairs, and they sometimes do presentations at school events.

“We are always looking for good opportunities to get in the community and attract K through 12 — and in some ways, the younger the better — to this industry that we love,” said.

Another way that WIM Denver supports youth and education is with scholarships.

“We’ve always had a very strong scholarship program,” said.

Once or twice a year the WIM Denver chapter participates in events with the WIM chapter at the Colorado School of Mines. Denver chapter members share some of their experiences from throughout their careers, and younger members of the Denver chapter can share their recent experiences of getting started in the industry.

Ongoing challenges

There are a variety of issues which can prevent women from getting into the mining industry, and which can slow their advancement in the industry.

One issue, said, is that sometimes employers put a lot of emphasis on experience rather than looking for a skill set that can be adapted to a job role.

“And I think we’ve all heard that men will apply for jobs when they meet half of the qualifications, or even less, that are listed in a job posting, whereas women want to match 90% or even 100%. So we’re segregating ourselves out.

“These are some of the things that we talk about, and that we draw attention to, both at the chapter level and also at the national level,” said.

She said there are many challenges that can confront women in the mining industry, such as the lack of childcare in some of the rural areas where a lot of mining happens.

“But there are a lot of technological advances that are happening,” said. “Autonomous vehicles might really change what the face of the workforce looks like. And not just for women, but for differently abled people.”

Professional development

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, in 2021 there were a little over 301,000 miners employed in the U.S., and recent estimates suggest about 10% to 17% of them are women. That means there are around 30,000 to 51,000 women in the mining industry. That is a lot more than in 1972, but there are still far fewer women than men in mining.

“Things are definitely changing,” said. “But we’re not even close to parity, both in the industry widely, and certainly not in high level leadership positions. There are not enough women in C-suite or director roles. I think it gets a little bit better when you get down to senior vice presidents and technical directorships and positions like that.”

“Mining for Talent 2014,” a review of women on boards in the mining industry commissioned by Women in Mining UK, found that the mining industry has fewer women on boards than any other major industry. In the world’s top 500 listed mining companies, just 7% of all directorships were held by women.

This year WIM Denver is extending their Professional Development Initiative by offering a Leadership Lab. The eight-module Leadership Lab is led by Maureen Breeze, a certified executive coach who is the owner of Cultivage, a global professional development firm.

The Leadership Lab is “designed to support individuals in the mining industry as they transition into leadership roles and assume responsibilities of managing others, advancing business development goals, growing talent within the organization, and overseeing company deliverables.”

The class is limited to 20 people at a time. The first two sessions, from January through April and from May through August, both sold out.

“The feedback from the attendees has been fantastic,” said.

said WIM Denver and Breeze plan to continue to offer the Leadership Lab to help people advance their mining careers.

For those who cannot afford the $1,500 price, WIM Denver is able to offer scholarship assistance.

“We think this is an incredible program at a fantastic price,” said. “We’ve been really proud to offer this.”

Looking to the future

Fifty years ago women interested in going into the mining industry faced a lot of challenges, and they continued to face challenges even after they made it into the mining industry. Today, the mining industry is much more welcoming to women, but the mining workforce is still only about 15% women, and there are very few women in top leadership roles.

The work being done by Women in Mining may help get us to future where many women lead the mining industry, and the entire industry is close to parity.

And WIM Denver plans to have some more celebrations along the way.

“We’re a group that’s open to anyone who works in, supports, or has interest in the mining industry,” said. “We’re doing really cool things. We are excited about the programming that that we are putting together to offer our members. The gala was our first signature event, and there is more to come.”

“We are focused on putting strong programming out there for our members and to attract new members, to show the Denver community that we’re doing something special here and we’re open to anyone being part of that.

“We have a lot of opportunities for collaboration on our committees to achieve our goals. We’re a place where people can step up and become leaders in our organization, and then also take those skills back to their companies or to their next endeavor.

“So we’re excited to be here doing what we’re doing.” ￼