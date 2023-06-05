Central banks upped their gold purchases in the first quarter of this year, adding 228 metric tons to global reserves, and the over-the-counter market recovered to bring total gold demand for the quarter to 1,174 metric tons, according to the World Gold Council’s latest Gold Demand Trends.

Without inclusion of the OTC market, however, gold demand fell in the first quarter to 1,081 metric tons, 13% lower than the first quarter of 2022.

“Central bank buying is likely to remain strong and will be a cornerstone of demand throughout 2023 – even if at lower levels than the record highs seen last year,” said Louise Street, senior markets analyst for the World Gold Council.

The World Gold Council stated that the gold price was near record average highs in the first quarter at $1,890 per ounce, and the gold price since March 31 has hovered closer to the $2,000 mark.

“The mixed picture for Q1 highlights how gold’s diverse sources of demand underpin its role and performance as a global asset. Growth in some regions offset weakness in others as different economic forces and demand drivers played out in the global gold market,” Street said.

“One commonality was that different types of investors looked to gold as a store of value in uncertain times,” she said.

“Against the backdrop of turmoil in the banking sector, ongoing geopolitical tensions and a challenging economic environment, gold’s role as a safe-haven asset has come to the fore. In this landscape, it is likely that investment demand will grow this year, especially with waning headwinds from the strong U.S. dollar and interest rate hikes,” Street said in the announcement of the first-quarter Gold Demand Trends.

She said positive demand has continued into the second quarter for gold exchange-traded funds, and “the looming threat of developed market recession may be the trigger for inflows to accelerate later this year.”

Overall, Street predicted that gold’s role as an asset could “take center stage as it has a history of delivering positive returns in the last five out of seven recessions.”

Gold Demands Trends states that “although early warning signs of the highly anticipated developed market recession continue to provide upside support, the recession itself may not materialize until later in the year, kicking the can for ETF inflows down the road a little.”

Investment demand was a checkered landscape in the first quarter of this year, with renewed gold-backed ETF inflows in March, driven primarily by the systemic risk in the U.S. economy, but partially countered by outflows in January and February, for a quarterly outflow of 29 metric tons, the World Gold Council said.

Gold bar and coin investment, however, strengthened 5% over the 2022 quarter to 302 metric tons, although the report said there were notable shifts in key markets.

U.S. bar and coin demand hit 32 metric tons in the first quarter, the highest quarterly level since 2010, driven by recession fears and flight-to-safety amid the banking turmoil, helping offset weakness in Europe and particularly Germany, where there was a 73% drop in demand for bars and coins.

The report states that the drop in demand in Germany was mainly because of real interest rates turning positive and the rise in the euro gold price, which encouraged profit-taking.

Jewelry demand in the first quarter was relatively flat at 478 metric tons.

Chinese demand regained ground, reaching 198 metric tons in the first quarter of full consumer activity since the COVID-19 lockdowns, but the demand there was offset by weakened demand in India, where consumption fell by 17% over the 2022 quarter to 78 metric tons, due to higher gold prices, according to the report.

Gold used in the technology sector continued to feel the impact of inventory drawdowns and weakening end-consumer demand, slipping to 70 metric tons in the first quarter, the second lowest quarter for as far back as 2000 for the sector.

Gold Demand Trends additionally reported that on the supply side, there was a slight increase in the first quarter total gold supply to 1,174 metric tons, with marginal 2% growth in mine production and a 5% hike in recycling driven by the higher gold price.

Mine production totaled 856 metric tons in the 2023 quarter, compared with 843.1 metric tons in the first quarter of last year. ￼