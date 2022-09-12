Chairman lists favorable points for CK Gold Project

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – U.S. Gold Corp.’s CK Gold Project has several points that should boost chances for permitting and financing to turn the project into a gold and copper mine, according to the company’s chairman and co-founder, Luke Norman.

He said the project is “very clean,” offers the potential to become a water reservoir for the City of Cheyenne after mining ends, has the potential to become an aggregate operation in the future as another revenue source, and will provide royalty revenue to the state designated for education.

The State of Wyoming holds the mineral rights for the CK Gold Project site, and the state would receive a 5% royalty on production.

The gold and copper ore deposit begins at the surface, which Norman said is another good point because the first haul trucks coming from the new mine would be carrying ore, not waste rock.

“That was key to the economic viability of the mine,” he said.

The mine about 20 miles west of Cheyenne also would have economic benefits to the Cheyenne area and provide an estimated 150 to 200 permanent jobs. The company opened an office in the city in early 2021 and has been reaching out to the community.

Norman said the Martin Marietta aggregate operation a few miles south of CK is an example of what the CK Gold Project could do, because “the waste rock is actually high-grade aggregate,” but he said that “we will jump one hurdle at a time.”

Norman said permit applications would be filed with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality at any time.

Keith Guille, outreach program manager for DEQ, said that “once the applications are deemed acceptable,” the agency will put out public notices that spell out what will be happening and how to comment.

One provision will be permitting through the Wyoming Industrial Siting Council, which looks at the impacts to communities around proposed projects that cost above $253.88 million, he said.

Kyle Wendtland, administrator of DEQ’s Land Quality Division, said his division will be involved when U.S. Gold files for a mining permit.

Plans call for open pit mining at the CK Gold Project site, crushing the ore, producing a concentrate through a flotation system on site and shipping the concentrate to a smelter, such as Rio Tinto’s Brigham Canyon Mine near Salt Lake City.

“It’s a very simple kind of mine,” Norman said. “That’s key. We won’t have cyanide or smokestacks. We will be a very carbon-friendly operation.”

Kevin Francis, vice president of exploration and technical services, said plans call for nine trucks a day to take the concentrate away in big, bulk bags.

He said the water will be “squeezed out of the spent material so it can be used,” and the dry, stacked tailings will be reclaimed for grazing.

When U.S. Gold formed, “we were primarily focused as an exploration company in Nevada,” said Norman, and the company’s goal then was to explore the Keystone property in Eureka County. Now, the focus has shifted to the CK Gold Project, and he said no drilling is planned in Nevada this season.

U.S. Gold also owns the Maggie Creek exploration project on the Carlin Trend and the Challis exploration project in Idaho.

Initially, U.S. Gold looked at selling CK, then called Copper Canyon, to “parlay that money for exploration at Keystone,” he said, explaining that the company had concerns about the Copper King site being so close to the Curt Gowdy State Park recreation site and the deposit’s lower ore grades.

Norman said that George Bee, who once was a general manager at Goldstrike Mine in Nevada and is now the president and chief executive officer of U.S. Gold, was brought in to do a “deep dive” on the project, “and he said you’re crazy to let the asset go. It could be a real cash cow.”

U.S. Gold then agreed to refocus on project development at Copper King and renamed the project CK Gold Project. Bee joined U.S. Gold in 2020 “and really took the bull by the horns,” beginning the prefeasibility study and confirmation drilling, Norman said.

Bee then “quelled concerns” about whether U.S. Gold could permit the project, Norman said.

Bee said in an interview in the Cheyenne office that he is “very optimistic” about the CK Gold Project.

“We think this is not only a benefit to our stakeholders and the future of the company, but we think it will be a benefit to the community and a lasting impact on the infrastructure.”

The company began talks with the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities about the possibility of CK’s open pit becoming a reservoir for the city’s water system once mining ends.

“I would say we are at least closely a potential and viable option,” Norman said.

According to the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities website, 70% of the city’s water supply comes from the mountains west of the city, with the remainder coming from wells.

In the first part of the system, the Board of Public Utilities collects water from streams west of the Continental Divide and transports the water to the east side of the Continental Divide by a tunnel. Two reservoirs, Hog Park and Seminoe, store the water until needed for trade purposes.

Next, the system trades water from Hog Park Reservoir and from Seminoe Reservoir for water in the Rob Roy Reservoir. The trade exchanges water from the west side of the North Platte River Watershed for water on the east side, the website states.

Then, the system transports water from Rob Roy to the Granite Springs and Crystal reservoirs, and the water is piped by gravity down the Medicine Bow Mountains, across the Laramie River Valley and over the Laramie Mountains. Once over the top of the Laramie Mountains, the water flows by gravity to the Granite and Crystal reservoir.

Bee said U.S. Gold started baseline work in September of 2020, and “we feel we understand the surface and subsurface water, fauna and flora and air quality and we’ve captured site meteorological data to verify data points we have around the property.”

He said drilling in 2021 was completed successfully to supplement drilling done in 2020 to characterize hydrology and geotechnical characteristics.

“We haven’t focused on any additional exploration at this point. We’ve prioritized permitting and development of initial reserves, but we have results on a few holes that confirms that we have extensions to the mineral deposit at depth and south of the current deposit.”

Norman became chairman of the U.S. Gold Board of Directors at the board’s request, after originally being a founder of the company. He replaced Bee as chairman, and Bee said in May that “Luke is a welcome addition to the board and provides outstanding capital markets experience at a time when CK Gold Project is rapidly advancing toward a ‘shovel ready’ project.”

Norman operated a consultancy company to the metals and mining industry, co-founded Gold Standard Ventures Corp., is chairman of Silver One Resources, which is exploring the historic Candelaria silver mine in Nevada, and is CEO of Leviathan Gold Ltd.

He said the U.S. Gold board still includes former U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, who is running for the newly created second congressional seat in Montana and would need to resign if elected. Zinke joined the board in 2019.

“I am very confident this will be a successful venture,” said Norman, who stated back in May when he became chairman that he had invested millions of his own money into U.S. Gold.

Norman said, however, the pre-feasibility study for the project used gold at $1,625 per ounce and copper at $3.25 per pound, so changes in the price of those commodities could affect the project.

Historic underground mine workings at the CK Mining Project site would probably be mined through, Norman said. According to the history of the area, a shaft was sunk in the 1880s and a mill and smelter were built but only operated for a short time.

Later owners included Hecla Mining Co., which worked the property probably in the 1930s, and several companies drilled the property from the early days to present day. ￼