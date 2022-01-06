Christine Keener to be appointed COO for Barrick North America

Christine Keener will be appointed chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region, the company announced Jan. 6. Keener will begin her new role at Barrick in February.

Keener was formerly vice president of Europe and North America operations for Alcoa. Before that she worked as a certified public accountant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. She holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Grove City College.

Barrick President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Bristow said Keener had a 21-year record of improving results in each of her roles at Alcoa.

“She has a deep commitment to business outcomes and is highly focused on delivery,” Bristow said. “Ms. Keener is able to find opportunities for improvement and then to implement them with great determination. She will be a very valuable addition to our executive team.”

Catherine Raw, who has been chief operating officer of Barrick’s North American region since 2019, left the company on Dec. 31. Raw joined Barrick as executive vice president for business performance in 2015. She was promoted to chief financial officer the next year. In 2019, after Bristow became CEO of Barrick, Raw became COO of North America. She worked with Bristow as Barrick and Newmont Corp. formed the Nevada Gold Mines joint venture.

Raw told the Globe and Mail that she left Barrick for “personal reasons.”

Sprott Inc. announced that Catherine Raw and Barbara Connolly Keady were appointed to the company’s board of directors effective Jan. 1. Sprott Inc. is a precious metal and real asset investment firm founded by Eric Sprott in 1981.

Raw wrote on LinkedIn that her time at Barrick has been “a remarkable journey, both personally and professionally. In my six-plus years Barrick has transformed and I’m proud to have been part of that story. I am grateful to all those I have worked with and I wish them and Barrick every continued success.”

