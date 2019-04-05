ELKO — The City of Elko announced the receipt of $40,000 from Newmont Mining Corp.’s Community Investment Fund to assist in the upcoming swimming pool repair project. The 49 year-old facility has been closed since Nov. 27 due to a structural failure observed on the northern wall.
The City recently awarded a bid to MGM Construction to repair the Swimming Pool, with work to be completed by June 15. The total construction cost for the project is $463,352.
In addition to this donation, Newmont also granted the City $100,000 for the Elko Regional Sports Complex, scheduled to open in 2019.
“We really appreciate Newmont’s continued commitment towards the Elko community,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Individuals and businesses wishing to contribute to the swimming pool repair project should contact James Wiley, Parks & Recreation director, at 777-7266.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Didn't Newmont just layoff a bunch of employees?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.