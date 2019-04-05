{{featured_button_text}}
Newmont donates to pool

Newmont Communication Director Lisa Becker hands Elko Mayor Reece Keener a donation to be used on the community swimming pool.

 Joshua Borough

ELKO — The City of Elko announced the receipt of $40,000 from Newmont Mining Corp.’s Community Investment Fund to assist in the upcoming swimming pool repair project. The 49 year-old facility has been closed since Nov. 27 due to a structural failure observed on the northern wall.

The City recently awarded a bid to MGM Construction to repair the Swimming Pool, with work to be completed by June 15. The total construction cost for the project is $463,352.

In addition to this donation, Newmont also granted the City $100,000 for the Elko Regional Sports Complex, scheduled to open in 2019.

“We really appreciate Newmont’s continued commitment towards the Elko community,” said Mayor Reece Keener.

Individuals and businesses wishing to contribute to the swimming pool repair project should contact James Wiley, Parks & Recreation director, at 777-7266.

